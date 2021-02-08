Indiana Offers Class of 2022 Small Forward Tyrell Ward

Ward is rated as the No. 4 player in Maryland and a top-30 player at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Prior to gaining its first commit for the class of 2022 in CJ Gunn, Indiana extended out an offer to small forward Tyrell Ward on Sunday afternoon.

Ward is a 6-foot-5, 175-pound four-star forward who attends DeMatha Catholic High School. He is rated as the No. 4 player in Maryland and a top-30 player at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Ward described his game to Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers, saying, "I have a good jump shot and I love to use the pick and roll. I also love to run the fast break, and I’m very unselfish and love seeing my teammates shine."

Other high majors who are interested in Ward so far are LSU, Georgia, Wake Forest and Georgetown.

Ward is actually the second player Indiana has offered from DeMatha for the class of 2022. Ward's teammate, Rodney Rice, got an offer from the Hoosiers back in August.

Rice is a four-star, top-50 prospect in the class of 2022.

DeMatha is also the same high school that Victor Oladipo attended.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Indiana recruiting.

Follow us on Facebook at Indiana Hoosiers on Sports Illustrated.

Follow us on Twitter at @HoosiersNowSI.

Related Stories: