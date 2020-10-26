Indiana Target Bryce Hopkins Commits to Kentucky

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Four-star forward Bryce Hopkins announced Monday that he is officially committing to Kentucky.

Hopkins' final nine were Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Iowa State, Texas, Oregon, California, Illinois and Providence.

Ever since Hopkins decommitted from Louisville earlier this year, Kentucky was the popular choice for the four-star from Fenwick High School in Illinois.

Indiana was recruiting Hopkins before he committed to Louisville, so the Hoosiers showed interest again when he reopened his options.

Of his top nine, Hopkins' dad said he felt most comfortable with five schools: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Providence.

Here is what Hopkins' father had to say specifically about Indiana: “We just felt really good about Archie Miller and his staff. We went up there last year sometime, but we took an unofficial to Indiana and was totally impressed by the way they do things and the entire coaching staff was with us. It felt like an official visit. The entire staff, it was just first class.”

However, he has decided to join the Wildcats as the No. 10 power forward and No. 39 overall prospect in the Class of 2021.

Friday will be a big day for Indiana basketball fans, though. Blake Wesley will be cutting his top 12 down to six, and Trey Kaufman will be choosing between Indiana, Purdue, Indiana State, Virginia and North Carolina.

Indiana still only has one commit for the class of 2021, and it's Logan Duncomb out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

