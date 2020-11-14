SI.com
Indiana Target D'Ante Davis Announces Commitment Date

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One of Indiana's targets for the class of 2022 will be announcing his decision soon.

Four-star forward D'Ante Davis put on Twitter that he will be making his decision on Dec. 5.

Indiana is in Davis' top six, along with Nebraska, Butler, Louisville, Purdue and Xavier.

Davis is an in-state player. He transferred to Warren Central for the 2020-21 season as his father, D’Andre Davis Sr., was recently hired as the school’s head coach after previously serving as an assistant at Lawrence Central.

Davis' older brother, D'Andre Davis, was originally committed to Nebraska, but he reopened his recruitment last fall and chose to play at Louisville instead and will be a freshman there this season.

Both the Cornhuskers and Cardinals are involved in Davis' top six.

Davis received an offer from Indiana in June and took a virtual visit with the Hoosiers.

“We did a virtual visit,” Davis told Inside the Hall in June. “It was my parents, Archie and coach (Mike) Roberts. He showed me a lot about the school, about the program, how they run plays and their playing style. He told me what he liked about me and about my game and that he was serious about offering me.”

Davis is ranked as the No. 73 player nationally in the 2022 class according to the 247Composite.

This could be a big get for Indiana as Davis is an athletic, long forward that can score at a high rate and defend as well.

