Logan Duncomb, Trey Kaufman, Top Indiana Prospects Headline 2020 FORUM Tipoff Classic

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The field is set for the 2020 FORUM Tipoff Classic at Southport High School.

It will feature 2021 Indiana commit Logan Duncomb, as well as other top players from across the state such as Trey Kaufman, CJ Gunn and Jalen Washington.

Below is the full schedule and preview of matchups:

12:30 – Perry Meridian v Carmel

2:00 – Franklin Central v. North Central

3:30 – North Harrison v Barr-Reeve

5:00 – Southport v Gary West Side

6:40 – Silver Creek v Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian

8:20 – Lawrence North v Cincinnati Moeller

To open the day Perry Meridian, with Butler commitment, Jayden Taylor will take on MIC powerhouse Carmel. The Greyhounds once again look loaded with talent.

Franklin Central will then make the short trip to the Fieldhouse to do battle with North Central. First year Head Coach Jason Gardner has the Panthers and star Leland Walker ready for a big season.

In a small school battle, two of the best bigs in the state will go at it with LT Hatton of North Harrison going against Curt Hopf of Barr-Reeve. This has major state rankings implications.

Host program, Southport has high expectations this year, and Gary West is arguably the most talented team in the state led by junior Jalen Washington and seniors Quimari Peterson and Mason Nicholson.

The final two games feature some of the best in the Midwest. Silver Creek led by Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi will take on Blackhawk Christian led by Purdue bound big man Caleb Furst in a rematch of last year’s impressive game.

Finally, Ohio’s top team, Moeller, and their starting lineup of division I prospects headed by Indiana pledge Logan Duncomb will do battle with Indiana’s top team, Lawrence North. The Wildcats are led by junior C.J. Gunn and senior standout D.J. Hughes who is headed to Butler.

The FORUM Tipoff Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.

There is no currently no ticket information available because the IHSAA is unsure if fans will be able to attend games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Stories: