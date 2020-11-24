Mason Miller Commits to Creighton Over Indiana

Miller is the No. 65 player overall for the Class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Class of 2021 four-star Mason Miller is heading to Creighton.

Miller made the announcement on Twitter Monday night after initially cutting his top two to Indiana and Creighton on Nov. 14.

Miller said in interviews that he was a fan of Creighton's system, but he was also a fan of the stage Indiana provides.

It looks like he thought the better basketball fit would be in Omaha, Nebraska, choosing the Bluejays over the Hoosiers.

He is the son of former NBA player Mike Miller, and he plays for Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee.

Indiana has struggled to find its second commit for class of 2021 as Logan Duncomb is the lone player in that class so far.

With Miller off the table, all of Indiana's chips are surely on the table for 5-star guard Aminu Mohammed, who could be committing before 2020 ends.

