Mason Miller Narrows Top Two to Indiana and Creighton

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One of Indiana's top recruits for the class of 2021 has narrowed down his options.

Mason Miller, a 2021 four-star forward, announced on Twitter that his final two schools are between Indiana and Creighton.

Miller is the son of former NBA player Mike Miller, and he plays for Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee.

Indiana associate head coach Tom Ostrom has history with Miller's dad. Ostrom worked at Florida as an administrative assistant and video coordinator while Mike Miller was a player for the Gators.

Miller is the No. 58 player overall for the Class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite.

This is a big opportunity for Indiana, as the Hoosiers are still searching for their second commit for the class of 2021.

Logan Duncomb signed his national letter of intent earlier this week, and Indiana is heavily recruiting Aminu Mohammed and Miller.

It's a promising sign Miller chose Indiana to be in his final two. Many expected Miller to choose Memphis because his dad was just an assistant coach there under Penny Hardaway.

But since Memphis is no longer in the mix, and Ostrom has a good relationship with Miller and his family, things could be pointing in the right direction for Indiana to land Miller.

There is currently no timetable for when Miller will officially commit between the two.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Indiana recruiting.

