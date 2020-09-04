New Rankings for Indiana's 2021 Commits and Targets

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The new 2021 rankings from 247Sports have been released, and there's a lot of Indiana representation on it.

The Hoosiers have only one commit for the class of 2021, but they have a lot of interest in a number of talented players.

Below is all the Indiana commits and targets new rankings in the top 150, and where they stand with the Hoosiers.

No. 6 - Hunter Sallis

Hunter Sallis was just offered two weeks ago after already putting out his top 12, but many close to him believe he'll still consider looking at Indiana.

Sallis' offer was a direct correlation to Indiana's hire of Kenya Hunter as the new co-associate head coach. Sallis is from Nebraska, and Hunter used to be an assistant under Tim Miles at Nebraska from 2013-2018.

Sallis comes from a basketball family. His mom played basketball at San Diego State and played in the WNBA, and his cousin is James Harden.

The other teams Sallis is considering are Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, Iowa State, Gonzaga, Louisville, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.

No. 17 - Aminu Mohammed

Aminu Mohammed has been on Indiana's radar for a long time now.

He was offered a scholarship by Indiana last summer, and he attended the Maryland game in Bloomington this past season.

Mohammed's camp recently revealed that Hunter had reached out to him. Former Indiana assistant Bruiser Flint was the main recruiter for Mohammed, but now Hunter will take that over.

Last season, Mohammed averaged 34.8 points, 15.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.5 blocks per game to lead Greenwood Laboratory School to a 26-4 record.

No. 31 - Trey Kaufman

Trey Kaufman is the top prospect in the state of Indiana for the class of 2021.

Out of Silver Creek High School, Kaufman is a stretch four who can do a lot of things on the court. He can block shots, take defenders off the dribble, post up and knock down threes.

Kaufman plays on the same AAU team as Logan Duncomb, so many hope their chemistry on the floor together will help draw Kaufman to Bloomington.

Last season, Kaufman averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

No. 39 - Bryce Hopkins

Bryce Hopkins was committed to Louisville early last year, but he decided to decommit from the Cardinals this summer and reopen his recruitment.

Indiana was interested in Hopkins before he committed to Louisville, so now that he's on the table again, the Hoosiers are pursuing the 6-foot-7 forward once again.

Hopkins released his top nine a few weeks ago, and Indiana was included in it. The other eight are Kentucky, Michigan, Iowa State, Texas, Oregon, California, Illinois and Providence.

Hopkins attends Fenwick High School in Oak Brook, Ill. He is best utilized as a face-up forward, but he has the skill to play out on the perimeter as a wing.

No. 63 - Logan Duncomb

Logan Duncomb is the sole commit for Indiana in the class of 2021.

The skilled big man from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, announced his decision to come to Indiana back in April.

Duncomb is more of an old-style big man, who likes to play with his back to the basket and doesn't have much of an outside shot yet.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Duncomb is a physical body on the inside and has a soft touch around the rim. He and Kaufman make for a good high-low tandem when they play together on Indiana Elite.

No. 64 - Mason Miller

Mason Miller is the son of former NBA champion Mike Miller, so his genetics mean he's a pretty good shooter from the outside.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Miller said his biggest strengths are his athleticism and his shooting.

He knows Indiana assistant coach Tom Ostrom very well. Ostrom worked at Florida as an administrative assistant and video coordinator while Miller's dad was a player for the Gators.

Many predict Miller will stay home and play at Memphis, but with his close relationship with Ostrom, Indiana could definitely be a possible option.

No. 112 - Blake Wesley

Blake Wesley is the second top player from the state of Indiana that the Hoosiers are most interested in.

He's an explosive, athletic and skilled shooting guard from South Bend Riley, and he would provide a big lift in Indiana's backcourt.

Wesley put out his top 12 a weeks ago, and Indiana was included in it. The other 11 are Maryland, Kansas State, Creighton, Grand Canyon, Missouri, Purdue, Notre Dame, Xavier, Texas, Louisville, and Ohio State.

Flint was the main recruiter on Wesley as well, but he said just because Flint left for Kentucky doesn't change how he feels about Indiana.

Related Stories: