Indiana Men's Soccer Unanimous Favorite To Win Big Ten
Indiana is the unanimous choice by league coaches to win the 2024 Big Ten men's soccer championship, according to a press release from Indiana athletics sent on Tuesday.
Indiana, ranked seventh in the preseason coaches' poll, were co-champions of the Big Ten in 2023 along with Penn State. Both teams had 4-2-2 conference records. The Hoosiers went on to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.
Indiana midfielder Patrick McDonald and forwards Samuel Sarver and Justin Weiss were all on the Big Ten Players To Watch list.
It's the latest honor for the trio among many they have earned during the preseason cycle.
The trio also featured in the Top Drawer Soccer Preseason Top 100 list. Five Hoosiers earned selection in the ranking – tied for the most nationally. Sarver (No. 13), McDonald (37), sophomore defender Alex Barger (45), Weiss (60) and sophomore forward Collins Oduro (80) represent IU in the list.
Top Drawer Soccer also honored Sarver in its Preseason Best XI second team. The senior returns after an All-America campaign in 2023, leading IU in goals (8), assists (6) and points (22). He also ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten in goals points and game-winning goals (5). With 19 goals and 14 assists, Sarver has totaled 52 points in his career. Last season he became the 50th Hoosier to reach the 50-point milestone and the first junior to do it since Nikita Kotlov in 2012.
Sarver can play centrally or on the wing. Indiana coach Todd Yeagley has to decide what fits best.
“Is Sammy better wide or up top? Those are the kinds we’re kind of going through (in preseason),” Yeagley said in a media session earlier this month.
McDonald returns after earning a third-round selection by Toronto FC in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. The senior midfielder has totaled six goals and eight assists in his career and established career highs in both categories (three goals, five assists) last season.
Weiss, a Northwestern transfer, is a two-time first-team All-Big Ten attacker, having earned the honor in 2021 and 2023 for the Wildcats. He scored 18 goals and 10 assists over his Northwestern career.
He’s a fascinating addition to the Hoosiers. Weiss played in the center of Northwestern’s attack, but much like Sarver he was also adept at creating chances for himself or others from the flank.
“He’s a smart player. We have some really good imbalancers - guys who can create. Taking nothing away from Sammy or Collins, they do have good moments when they’re fantastic in combination, but Justin has more understanding in those moments. He’ll bring those qualities out into other players,” Yeagley said.
Barger and Oduro will look to build on freshman momentum after playing important roles from the jump in 2023. Oduro was one of two Hoosiers to start all 24 matches last season, contributing five goals and two assists. Barger started 23 matches while featuring in the full-back positions.
Indiana has played two exhibition matches and opens its season on the road at Saint Louis at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Hoosiers' home schedule kicks off with a match on Aug. 29 against No. 2 Notre Dame.
