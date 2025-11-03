4 Iowa State Cyclones Role Players Who Could Be Impact Performers in Men's Basketball
The Iowa State Cyclones lost a lot of production from their 2024-25 roster, including Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert, the two leading scorers. But, they will have an edge entering the season with the most returning minutes and points scored of any Big 12 team.
A Big 3 of Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic gives head coach T.J. Otzelberger a great core to build around. The No. 16-ranked team in the country entering the campaign, the Cyclones will need other players to step up and produce to contend for championships.
The team should have a chip on its shoulder, being ranked as low as the No. 6 team in the conference entering the season. But there are several players on the roster who can help elevate Iowa State to the next level that aren’t currently household names.
Here are four role players who have the talent to make a major impact for the Cyclones during the 2025-26 campaign.
PG Killyan Toure
When Tamin Lipsey went down with an injury, it provided opportunities for other players to step up and play during the exhibition games. One of those players was freshman point guard Killyan Toure, who made the most of his chance.
He drew rave reviews not only from Otzelberger but also from opposing head coach Chris Collins of the Northwestern Wildcats. The Frenchman possesses the perfect skill set to learn from Lipsey as a potential two-way terror.
Toure looks to have sewn up the backup point guard role, and his development will be one to keep a close eye on during the season. He stuffed the stat sheet against Northwestern and looks comfortable in a lead-guard role.
When he and Lipsey share the court, they will be one of the most terrifying defensive backcourts in the country. If that 3-point stroke continues developing, the two could be on the court a lot more together.
C Eric Mulder
Iowa State’s frontcourt rotation is going to look vastly different this season compared to last. Dishon Jackson transferred to the Pittsburgh Panthers. Brandton Chatfield exhausted his eligibility. Jefferson is expected to be deployed exclusively at the four.
So, Otzelberger hit the transfer portal and came away with Blake Buchanan from the Virginia Cavaliers and Eric Mulder from Purdue Fort Wayne. Both could have landed on this list, but Mulder is being highlighted.
One of the reasons is that people want to see if his efficiency translates from the Horizon League to the Big 12. Mulder was the most efficient offensive player in men’s college basketball in 2024-25, making 78.4% of his 2-point attempts.
His motor and ability to create second-chance opportunities will be a key part of the frontcourt formula for Otzelberger. He doesn’t possess the size of Jackson or Chatfield, but has more above-the-rim game and athleticism to add a different look.
SG/SF Nate Heise
The most experienced player on the roster, entering his sixth year of college basketball, has some pressure on him to perform. Otzelberger has issued a challenge to him coming into the year, and it will be interesting to see if he can meet it.
Heise is going to be counted on for his 3-and-D skill set. Opportunities to let it fly will be plentiful with defenses building their game plans around Lipsey, Jefferson and Momcilovic. He showed just how prolific he could be from long range down the stretch last season, and there is optimism that will continue.
The coaching staff is looking for him to be more aggressive on both ends of the floor and set an example for his teammates. A potential captain, he could elevate this team to another level.
SG Dominick Nelson
The final transfer addition added to the roster this offseason was the WAC Player of the Year. Nelson was excellent with the Utah Valley Wolverines and is going to be counted on to play a prominent role this season.
He showcased his elite ability to get downhill and attack the rim in the exhibition games. Nelson continually puts pressure on the opposing defense and is relentless, drawing fouls at an elite rate.
It is impressive how much he succeeds given his shaky 3-point shooting ability. Opponents don’t have to worry about him as much knocking down jumpers, but that doesn’t stop him from getting to the free-throw line with regularity.
There are shades of Gilbert to Nelson’s game, and he will be asked to fill a similar role as a source of offense. If his 3-point shooting percentage improves, he will become even more dangerous.