How high did Iowa State climb in latest AP Poll Top 25 basketball rankings?
The Iowa State men have reached No. 3 in the latest AP Poll Top 25, one of three teams to receive a first-place vote this week.
Following a home victory over No. 6 Marquette, the Cyclones (7-1) moved up three spots behind only new No. 1 Tennessee and Auburn, the only team to defeat Iowa State this year.
The Volunteers received 58 first-place votes with the Tigers getting three. Duke, Kentucky, Marquette, Alabama, Gonzaga, Florida and Kansas round out the Top 10. The Jayhawks dropped nine spots following two losses.
Iowa State returns to the court on Thursday when they meet in-state rival Iowa in Iowa City. They close out December with home games vs. Omaha and Morgan State before opening Big 12 play on Monday, Dec. 30 at Colorado.
Houston is now ranked 15th and Cincinnati 22nd from the Big 12.
Several schools made big jumps in the rankings including Michigan and Clemson, who moved up 12 and 10 spots, respectively. Wisconsin dropped nine spots to No. 20 after two consecutive losses with Cincinnati falling eight spots.
Baylor, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Illinois and North Carolina all dropped from the Top 25.
Here is the latest AP Poll Top 25 for Week 6:
AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings
(Dec. 9, 2024)
1. Tennessee (58)
2. Auburn (3)
3. Iowa State (1)
4. Duke
5. Kentucky
6. Marquette
7. Alabama
8. Gonzaga
9. Florida
10. Kansas
11. Purdue
12. Oregon
13. Oklahoma
14. Michigan
15. Houston
16. Clemson
17. Texas A&M
18. Connecticut
19. Ole Miss
20. Wisconsin
21. Michigan State
22. Cincinnati
23. San Diego State
24. UCLA
25. Mississippi State
Others receiving votes: Baylor 150; Arizona State 143; Memphis 123; Missouri 119; Penn State 90; Aransas 89; Drake 67; Utah State 57; St. John’s 43; Maryland 39; Dayton 38; Creighton 32; West Virginia 30; Indiana 30; North Carolina 24; Georgia 21; Saint Mary’s 20; Texas 8; Rhode Island 3; Loyola Chicago 1.
Dropped from rankings; Baylor 15; Memphis 16; Pittsburgh 18; Illinois 19; North Carolina 20.
