How much did Iowa State’s win over Kansas help in NET rankings?
The Iowa State men are ranked second in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll Top 25s, but the Cyclones are not second in the NET rankings.
Despite knocking off Kansas, who is a Top 10 team in all three polls, Iowa State moved up just one spot to fifth in the NET.
The Cyclones (15-1) sport a 5-1 record in Quad 1 games, with the lone loss coming on a neutral site to No. 1 Auburn. They are 4-0 in Quad 2 games and 6-0 in Quad 4 games.
Duke, Houston and Tennessee are also ahead of Iowa State, who heads to West Virginia this week in Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers are 33rd in NET with a 3-4 record against Quad 1 teams and two wins against Quad 2 opponents.
Florida, Illinois, Alabama, Kansas and Kentucky complete the Top 10.
Iowa State Still Behind Houston
Despite a better record overall and a better mark vs. Quad 1 opponents, the Cyclones sit two spots behind Houston. The Cougars are a perfect 5-0 in Quad 2 games and 4-0 in Quad 3, but are 0-3 against Quad 1 opponents.
Iowa State and Houston have just one scheduled encounter this year, as it comes Saturday, Feb. 22 at Houston. The Cougars have lost to Auburn, Alabama in overtime and San Diego State in overtime. They have won nine in a row since a 73-70 setback to the Aztecs.
Iowa State’s Next Four Games
Following the matchup with West Virginia this Saturday, the Cyclones return home to host UCF on Tuesday. They head back on the road from there, playing at Arizona State on Saturday, Jan. 25 before taking on Arizona two days later.
UCF is currently ranked 74th in the NET rankings with a 12-4 mark that includes three Quad 1 victories. They are a perfect 9-0 in Quad 3 and Quad 4 games.
Arizona State is 60th in NET, carrying a record of 10-6 that includes a 1-5 mark in Quad 1 games. Arizona is ranked 12th at 11-5, having gone 3-4 against Quad 1 opponents and 7-0 against Quad 3 and Quad 4 foes.
