Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream

Iowa State women take on Iowa in Top 25 matchup on Wednesday

Dana Becker

Audi Crooks and Iowa State take on Iowa in a ranked matchup this Wednesday from Iowa City.
Audi Crooks and Iowa State take on Iowa in a ranked matchup this Wednesday from Iowa City. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it might not have the same spotlight as last season with Caitlin Clark generating headlines, the Cy-Hawk battle between Iowa State and Iowa still packs a punch.

The 18th-ranked Cyclones (8-2) and No. 21 Hawkeyes (8-1) collide Wednesday night from Carver-Hawkeye Arena live on FS1. Tip is set for 8 p.m.

Iowa State got momentum back on its side with three straight wins since a loss to defending national champion South Carolina in Florida. After besting Middle Tennessee State at the invite, they returned home, handling both South Carolina Upstate and Central Michigan. 

The Cyclone offense has scored over 75 points in seven of the eight wins, reaching that mark eight times in 10 games overall. Audi Crooks averages just under 20 a night with Addy Brown adding 14. 

Iowa suffered its first loss of the season to Tennessee over the weekend, 78-68. Since the graduation of Clark, they are more balanced, as three players average double figures, led by Lucy Olsen’s 18 per game. 

Iowa has won the last two, including a low-scoring affair last year, 67-58. Overall, the Hawkeyes are 7-1 in the last eight vs. Iowa State while leading the series all-time, 29-20.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Hawkeyes a 78 percent chance to win the game.

Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Iowa on Wednesday, Dec. 11:

Iowa State vs. Iowa TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Iowa in women’s basketball action

When: 8 p.m. CT | Wednesday, Dec. 11

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Area | Iowa City, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Iowa live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FS1.


Betting Odds: Not available

Our Prediction: Iowa State 85, Iowa 78

More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis

* Iowa State women roll at home

* What bowl game is Iowa State playing in?

* Iowa State men hit century mark in win

* College Football Playoff rankings revealed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball