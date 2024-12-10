How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream
While it might not have the same spotlight as last season with Caitlin Clark generating headlines, the Cy-Hawk battle between Iowa State and Iowa still packs a punch.
The 18th-ranked Cyclones (8-2) and No. 21 Hawkeyes (8-1) collide Wednesday night from Carver-Hawkeye Arena live on FS1. Tip is set for 8 p.m.
Iowa State got momentum back on its side with three straight wins since a loss to defending national champion South Carolina in Florida. After besting Middle Tennessee State at the invite, they returned home, handling both South Carolina Upstate and Central Michigan.
The Cyclone offense has scored over 75 points in seven of the eight wins, reaching that mark eight times in 10 games overall. Audi Crooks averages just under 20 a night with Addy Brown adding 14.
Iowa suffered its first loss of the season to Tennessee over the weekend, 78-68. Since the graduation of Clark, they are more balanced, as three players average double figures, led by Lucy Olsen’s 18 per game.
Iowa has won the last two, including a low-scoring affair last year, 67-58. Overall, the Hawkeyes are 7-1 in the last eight vs. Iowa State while leading the series all-time, 29-20.
ESPN’s FPI gives the Hawkeyes a 78 percent chance to win the game.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Iowa on Wednesday, Dec. 11:
Iowa State vs. Iowa TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Iowa in women’s basketball action
When: 8 p.m. CT | Wednesday, Dec. 11
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Area | Iowa City, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Iowa live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FS1.
Betting Odds: Not available
Our Prediction: Iowa State 85, Iowa 78
