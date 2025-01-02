How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Utah: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women got back on track with a 78-64 victory over Kansas inside Hilton Coliseum from Ames this past Wednesday. Now, the goal is to make it two in a row and get some momentum ahead of a road trip.
The Cyclones (10-5, 1-1) host Utah back in Ames on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Central time. The game will air live on ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+.
Audi Crooks scored 33 points and Addy Brown recorded a double-double to help Iowa State snap a two-game losing skid and win for the first time in 2025 and in Big 12 play.
Crooks, a sophomore, leads the team in scoring and rebounding this year. Brown is right behind her in both categories.
Utah (11-2, 2-0) has downed both Arizona State and Arizona inside the league, the next two teams for Iowa State. They also own a 78-67 victory over Notre Dame, which started the current six-game win streak.
Gianna Kneepkens leads the team with 18 points per game followed by Maya Toure and Kennedy McQueen.
ESPN’s BPI gives Utah an 80 percent chance to win.
These two teams have met four times previously, with the Utes winning all four. That includes a 73-61 victory in the last meeting, which took place back in 2005.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Utah on Sunday, Jan. 5:
Iowa State vs. Utah TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Utah in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action
When: 5:30 p.m. CT | Sunday, January 5
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Utah live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN2
Our Prediction: Utah 77, Iowa State 71
