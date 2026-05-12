Iowa State Basketball Star Cements Standing With NBA Combine Performance

The Iowa State Cyclones are well represented at the G League and NBA Draft Combines being held.

Star point guard Tamin Lipsey partook in the G League Draft Combine, while Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson are participating in the NBA Draft Combine. All of them have had their moments, with Momcilovic’s shooting ability truly shining through during his workouts.

Not to be outdone, Jefferson’s first day at the NBA Draft Combine also went very well. Teams will be pleased to see that the measurements provided by Iowa State were pretty spot on for their players.

Jefferson’s official measurements at the combine were 6-foot-7 ¾ inches and 246.2 pounds. He has a wingspan of 6-foot-10 ¾ inches and a standing reach of 8-foot-8 ½ inches. The Cyclones listed him at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds.

Joshua Jefferson has solid first day at NBA Combine

May 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Joshua Jefferson participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The added weight will help him handle playing against bigger opponents in the NBA. His versatility is one of the best attributes he brings to the floor, and if he can play spot minutes at the 5-spot, his value will increase even more.

Jefferson performed solidly in the shooting portion of the workout as well. He was 11-of-25 on spot-up shooting, which put him in 16th place. For shooting off the dribble, he placed 19th while making 16-of-30 attempts.

Joshua Jefferson in shooting drills at the first day at the NBA Draft Combine:



• 11/25 on spot-up shooting (16th)

• 16/30 shooting off the dribble (19th)

• 15/27 side-mid-side (9th)

• 15/25 3-Pt Star Drill (9th)

• 5/10 free throws (25th)



📸: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images pic.twitter.com/9XmlGjNYsS — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) May 12, 2026

Where he excelled the most was with the side-mid-side shooting and 3-point star drill. He finished in ninth in both of those shooting drills, making 15-of-27 in the side-mid-side and 15-of-25 in the 3-point star.

Alas, his free-throw shooting remains a weakness and concern. He made only half of his 10 attempts, putting him in 25th place. His free-throw shooting was erratic this past season, making 70.0% of his 6.1 attempts per game.

The strong shooting numbers will only solidify his standing as a fringe first-round prospect. It was one of the areas he wanted to showcase improvements during his senior year, and he accomplished that, making a career-high 34.5% of his attempts from 3-point range.

2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine anthro measurements for Iowa State’s Joshua Jefferson:



6'7 ¾" barefoot, 246.2 pounds with a 6'10 ¾" wingspan and 8'8 ½" standing reach pic.twitter.com/bfbjWY7CFK — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) May 11, 2026

That improved shooting ability, along with his excellent playmaking from the frontcourt, make him an incredibly intriguing player in this year’s draft class. Plenty of contending teams selecting near the end of the first round should strongly consider selecting him when they come on the clock.

His work thus far at the combine shows that he is healthy and over the ankle injury that cost him all but three minutes in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Of the three Iowa State players taking part in combines, Jefferson has the best odds of hearing his name called during the 2026 NBA Draft.