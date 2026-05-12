Iowa State Basketball Star Cements Standing With NBA Combine Performance
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The Iowa State Cyclones are well represented at the G League and NBA Draft Combines being held.
Star point guard Tamin Lipsey partook in the G League Draft Combine, while Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson are participating in the NBA Draft Combine. All of them have had their moments, with Momcilovic’s shooting ability truly shining through during his workouts.
Not to be outdone, Jefferson’s first day at the NBA Draft Combine also went very well. Teams will be pleased to see that the measurements provided by Iowa State were pretty spot on for their players.
Jefferson’s official measurements at the combine were 6-foot-7 ¾ inches and 246.2 pounds. He has a wingspan of 6-foot-10 ¾ inches and a standing reach of 8-foot-8 ½ inches. The Cyclones listed him at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds.
Joshua Jefferson has solid first day at NBA Combine
The added weight will help him handle playing against bigger opponents in the NBA. His versatility is one of the best attributes he brings to the floor, and if he can play spot minutes at the 5-spot, his value will increase even more.
Jefferson performed solidly in the shooting portion of the workout as well. He was 11-of-25 on spot-up shooting, which put him in 16th place. For shooting off the dribble, he placed 19th while making 16-of-30 attempts.
Where he excelled the most was with the side-mid-side shooting and 3-point star drill. He finished in ninth in both of those shooting drills, making 15-of-27 in the side-mid-side and 15-of-25 in the 3-point star.
Alas, his free-throw shooting remains a weakness and concern. He made only half of his 10 attempts, putting him in 25th place. His free-throw shooting was erratic this past season, making 70.0% of his 6.1 attempts per game.
The strong shooting numbers will only solidify his standing as a fringe first-round prospect. It was one of the areas he wanted to showcase improvements during his senior year, and he accomplished that, making a career-high 34.5% of his attempts from 3-point range.
That improved shooting ability, along with his excellent playmaking from the frontcourt, make him an incredibly intriguing player in this year’s draft class. Plenty of contending teams selecting near the end of the first round should strongly consider selecting him when they come on the clock.
His work thus far at the combine shows that he is healthy and over the ankle injury that cost him all but three minutes in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Of the three Iowa State players taking part in combines, Jefferson has the best odds of hearing his name called during the 2026 NBA Draft.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.