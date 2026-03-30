Iowa State Basketball Star Lands With Rockets in NBA Mock Draft

With the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season officially coming to an end for the Iowa State Cyclones, attention will quickly flip to the future.

With the transfer portal opening just around the corner, head coach T.J. Otzelberger will have his work cut out for him. Not only is he losing top assistant JR Blount to the San Diego Toreros, but multiple key members of the rotation are also moving on.

There were five seniors on the team this year who have exhausted eligibility: Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, Nate Heise, Eric Mulder and Dominick Nelson. Some of them will embark on professional careers, potentially in the NBA.

Out of the group, Jefferson looks likeliest to be in the league next season. That is because he is the only Cyclones player who was selected in a recent NBA mock draft put together by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report.

Who picked Joshua Jefferson in recent NBA mock draft?

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) shoots during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Iowa State star lands with the Houston Rockets, via the Chicago Bulls, with the No. 39 overall pick in the draft.

It certainly would have been great for the Cyclones and Jefferson’s draft stock if he had not gotten hurt during the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Not even three minutes into their Round of 64 game against the Tennessee State Tigers, he suffered a brutal ankle injury.

That was the last time he would suit up for the team, as he was unable to get back into the lineup. He worked tirelessly to improve his ankle ahead of the team’s Sweet 16 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, but admitted after the game he wasn’t particularly close to being able to play.

It was a brutal blow for an Iowa State squad that had Final Four and championship aspirations. And now, Otzelberger will have to search the transfer portal for players who can help replace Jefferson’s production.

He put himself on the radar of NBA scouts with his burgeoning offensive game. His improvements as a 3-point shooter got the attention of evaluators, but it is his ability to run the offense that will put him over the top.

Jefferson is a legitimate playmaker, possessing passing ability that is rare for a 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward. His pro comp of Kyle Anderson makes a ton of sense given the versatility in their games on both ends of the floor.

Some teams will pass on the Cyclones' star, opting for someone who is younger and perceived to have more upside. But that would be a mistake, especially for teams ready to compete, because Jefferson can fill so many roles off the bench with his skill set.