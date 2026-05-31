Iowa State Basketball Surprisingly Barely in Top 25 Without Milan Momcilovic

One thing is for sure when it comes to the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team: as long as T.J. Otzelberger is the head coach, they will exceed expectations.

They have made the NCAA tournament all five years he has been at the helm, turning into a perennial contender in the Big 12. If they are going to do that again during the 2026-27 season, they have some huge holes to fill in their lineup.

Otzelberger was prepared to lose some key contributors, such as Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Nate Heise, because they exhausted eligibility. The loss of Milan Momcilovic was certainly possible after he put together a historic shooting season, and it has become official since.

The sharpshooting forward declared for the 2026 NBA Draft and placed his name in the transfer portal. It was a difficult but necessary move so that Otzelberger could continue working on adding talent to the roster.

Iowa State underrated in recent Top 25 rankings

Mar 8, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger motions to his bench during the second half of a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Five players were brought in via the transfer portal, with the expectation that they will be part of the team’s rotation. However, replacing someone of Momcilovic’s caliber, along with the other losses, has Iowa State being overlooked once again in early rankings.

Over at The Athletic (subscription required), CJ Moore shared an updated top 25 following the deadline for players to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft. The Cyclones have barely held onto a spot, coming in at No. 23.

Based on their track record, it is wrong to underestimate this group. There may not be many household names or star players, but it is a deep, talented roster that looks like it will fit together well on the court.

Defense has always been the identity of Otzelberger-coached teams, and that will continue. This group could be just as good as last year’s team on that end, with Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year Jaquan Johnson taking over for Lipsey in the backcourt and Leon Bond III taking Heise’s spot.

Two-time All-American and Karl Malone Award winner (2016) @georgesniang joins us in our latest CyCast. ISU’s second-leading scorer in school history, Niang enters ISU’s Athletics Hall of Fame in the fall.



📺: https://t.co/ObnIaOaLVJ

🔊: https://t.co/hsHYT9lABm#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/i0SOVTAdML — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) May 28, 2026

Also on the perimeter is Killyan Toure, entering his sophomore year after a strong freshman campaign. Lipsey had high praise for his defensive performance this past season, and he should be even better in Year 2.

Taj Manning brings toughness and rebounding to the frontcourt, which will feature two holdovers from last year’s squad: Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta.

Otzelberger has the luxury of being able to mix and match his lineup with a diverse depth chart. Alas, it is going to take a complete team effort to help replace what is being lost with Momcilovic playing elsewhere for his senior year.