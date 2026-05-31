Iowa State Basketball Surprisingly Barely in Top 25 Without Milan Momcilovic
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One thing is for sure when it comes to the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team: as long as T.J. Otzelberger is the head coach, they will exceed expectations.
They have made the NCAA tournament all five years he has been at the helm, turning into a perennial contender in the Big 12. If they are going to do that again during the 2026-27 season, they have some huge holes to fill in their lineup.
Otzelberger was prepared to lose some key contributors, such as Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Nate Heise, because they exhausted eligibility. The loss of Milan Momcilovic was certainly possible after he put together a historic shooting season, and it has become official since.
The sharpshooting forward declared for the 2026 NBA Draft and placed his name in the transfer portal. It was a difficult but necessary move so that Otzelberger could continue working on adding talent to the roster.
Iowa State underrated in recent Top 25 rankings
Five players were brought in via the transfer portal, with the expectation that they will be part of the team’s rotation. However, replacing someone of Momcilovic’s caliber, along with the other losses, has Iowa State being overlooked once again in early rankings.
Over at The Athletic (subscription required), CJ Moore shared an updated top 25 following the deadline for players to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft. The Cyclones have barely held onto a spot, coming in at No. 23.
Based on their track record, it is wrong to underestimate this group. There may not be many household names or star players, but it is a deep, talented roster that looks like it will fit together well on the court.
Defense has always been the identity of Otzelberger-coached teams, and that will continue. This group could be just as good as last year’s team on that end, with Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year Jaquan Johnson taking over for Lipsey in the backcourt and Leon Bond III taking Heise’s spot.
Also on the perimeter is Killyan Toure, entering his sophomore year after a strong freshman campaign. Lipsey had high praise for his defensive performance this past season, and he should be even better in Year 2.
Taj Manning brings toughness and rebounding to the frontcourt, which will feature two holdovers from last year’s squad: Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta.
Otzelberger has the luxury of being able to mix and match his lineup with a diverse depth chart. Alas, it is going to take a complete team effort to help replace what is being lost with Momcilovic playing elsewhere for his senior year.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.