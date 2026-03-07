Iowa State vs. Arizona State Bold Predictions on Senior Day

The Iowa State Cyclones are playing their regular-season finale at Hilton Coliseum for Senior Day, hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils.

This will be the last game played in Ames for the seniors on the roster: Tamin Lipsey is the lone four-year Cyclone. Joshua Jefferson, Nate Heise, Dominick Nelson and Eric Mulder are seniors as well after transferring.

It will be a special afternoon, but the Sun Devils cannot be underestimated. They are coming into the game riding some very positive momentum after beating the Kansas Jayhawks by 10 in their previous game.

What can be expected from this matchup? Here are four bold predictions for Iowa State against Arizona State.

Tamin Lipsey Has Unique Double-Double

Feb 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) dribbles the ball as Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) defends during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

There haven’t been many players who epitomize what it means to be a Cyclone more than Tamin Lipsey. An Ames High School product, he lived out a dream playing at Iowa State and has left a lasting impression.

The all-time program leader in steals, he is going to extend the lead that he has against the Sun Devils. He will record a unique double-double, scoring 15 points with 10 steals, setting the single-game record.

It would be a fitting end to his career, breaking the team record of eight steals, which he owns along with Joshua Jefferson and Keshon Gilbert.

Nate Heise Does Milan Impersonation

Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) goes for a layup around Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State has received a lot of contributions this season to help win 24 games and counting. One of the key glue guys has been Nate Heise.

The sixth-year senior fills several roles for the Cyclones off the bench. He provides toughness, timely 3-point shooting and leadership.

In his final game at Hilton Coliseum, he will have a career outing. He will do his best impersonation of Milan Momcilovic, knocking down six 3-pointers.

Joshua Jefferson Matches Lipsey With Double-Double

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) tries to steal the ball from Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) during the first half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball against Texas Tech on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the last few weeks, it has been rough sledding for the Iowa State star forward. He has shot under 50% from the field in seven consecutive games; the last time he made at least half of his attempts was Feb. 7 against the Baylor Bears.

Inefficient shooting numbers and turnovers have frustrated some, but he will remind everyone why he has been in the running for the National Player of the Year Award all season.

In his last hurrah at Hilton Coliseum, Jefferson will score 20+ points for the ninth time in his senior year, making at least 50% of his shots.

Seniors Go Out As Winners

Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) reacts after a three-point shot against Houston during the first half in the3 Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cyclones are heading into their regular-season finale on a two-game losing streak. Arizona State picked up a nice win to create some positive momentum, but it will be Iowa State that heads into the Big 12 tournament on a high note.

They will send their seniors out on a win, beating the Sun Devils and getting back on track with an 86-69 victory. The evening will be spent scoreboard watching to figure out where in the standings they finish, with a chance to earn a double-bye in the Big 12 tournament.