Milan Momcilovic Took Zoom Meeting With SEC Powerhouse

For three years, Iowa State Cyclones fans had the pleasure of watching Milan Momcilovic blossom into the best shooter in men’s college basketball.

A top recruit in the Class of 2023, he improved every year he played under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. So much so, he decided to forgo his senior year and try to live out his dream of being picked in the NBA Draft.

While getting selected is still his No. 1 priority, Momcilovic also made the decision to enter the transfer portal. It was a difficult, but necessary move, because remaining on the Iowa State roster would have handicapped the maneuverability of Otzelberger to fill out the roster.

Arguably the No. 1 player in the transfer portal this cycle, Momcilovic recently had a Zoom meeting with an SEC powerhouse. According to Jacob Polacheck of KSR, the Kentucky Wildcats were the team that recently had a meeting with the sharpshooter.

Milan Momcilovic had Zoom meeting with Kentucky

University of Kentucky's official mascot The Wildcat signals to the crowd during the first half of their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game against Troy on Friday March 21, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kentucky got an up-close and personal look at just how good a shooter Momcilovic is during the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Cyclones defeated the Wildcats 82-63 in the Round of 32, with their star forward pouring in 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 4-of-9 from 3-point range. He also added five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes of action.

Shooting displays of that nature became the norm for Momcilovic during the 2025-26 campaign. He made NCAA men’s basketball history by becoming the first player to lead the country in both 3-point shooting percentage (48.7%) and 3-pointers made (136) in the same year.

Any program would be fortunate enough to add a shooter of that caliber to its roster. Kentucky certainly needs the help after losing Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen to graduation. Collin Chandler, Jaland Lowe, Jasper Johnson, Brandon Garrison, Mo Dioubate and Andrija Jelavic all entered the transfer portal as well.

NEW: Iowa State star transfer forward Milan Momcilovic recently completed a Zoom meeting with Kentucky, @PolacheckKSR reports.



Momcilovic is also going through the NBA Draft process.



Read: https://t.co/YXd1lyKca0 pic.twitter.com/VtcjJu3rMo — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) May 7, 2026

The Wildcats are the second SEC program to be connected to Momcilovic in some fashion. There was reportedly interest from the Florida Gators, but no concrete reports arose, such as this one about having a Zoom meeting with Kentucky.

The former Iowa State star is coming off an incredibly productive 2025-26 campaign in which he averaged 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. He was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection and is going to be making a nice chunk of change next season, whether it is via NIL payments in the NCAA or as a professional in the NBA.