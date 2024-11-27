TJ Otzelberger calls Iowa State’s victory over Dayton ‘great team win’
The Iowa State men needed everything they got from Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones vs. Dayton at the Maui Invitational Tuesday night.
Gilbert and Jones went a combined 16-for-18 from the free throw line, scoring 43 points as the fifth-ranked Cyclones earned a comeback victory over Dayton, 89-84, just 24 hours after losing to No. 4 Auburn in heartbreaking fashion.
“It was a great team win,” ISU head coach TJ Otzelberger said. “We made free throws down the stretch and got enough stops. I’m proud of the guys. They came together. (Gilbert and Jones) were tremendous with Tamin (Lipsey) in foul trouble.
“We trust them so much to make those plays and love what they did.”
In the final 10 minutes of the second half, Iowa State went 13-for-13 at the free throw line, including makes from Gilbert and Joshua Jefferson to seal the win in the last 18 seconds.
They finished 25 of 29 as a team, good for 86 percent, while also shooting 52 percent from the field. Iowa State did struggle from deep, going just 4 of 17 from the 3-point line.
Up next for the Cyclones will be surprising Colorado, who knocked off two-time defending national champion Connecticut. The two will meet for fifth place at the invitational.
“We don’t know a lot about them,” Otzelberger said. “Tremendous respect for Coach (Tad) Boyle and the program. It’s a quick turnaround so we’ll get reay to play in the morning.”
The Buffaloes are back in the Big 12 after a long run in the conference. Colorado is 5-1 with its only loss coming to Michigan State in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday.
Iowa State and Colorado will play again on Monday, Dec. 30 in Boulder and again on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in Ames. They could meet a fourth time in the Big 12 Tournament.
