TJ Otzelberger on the importance of the Iowa State-Iowa rivalry
The third-ranked Iowa State men play their first true road game of the season on Thursday - and it will come in a hostile environment.
The Cyclones (7-1) head to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes (7-2) live on FS1 as part of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Coming off a big win at home over Marquette, Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger understands what his team is headed into.
“There have been so many great games (in this rivalry),” Otzelberger said. “Ones with energy, emotion and passion at an extremely high level. I feel like our guys understand the magnitute of the game and the importance of it.
“As we prepare we have to believe in our process and preparation that we put into everything and each opponent. But I think are players are aware of the opponent, the importance and the magnitude, and the level of focus we have. You have to blend all those together.”
The Cyclones have won four straight since a two-point loss to second-ranked Auburn at the Maui Invitational late last month. They picked up a 90-65 victory over Iowa last year but the Hawkeyes have won five of the last eight overall.
“Anytime you go on the road to play a good team, no matter where that is, you have to have tremendous focus,” Otzelberger said. “You have to keep your emotions in check, play one possession at a time, win in the margins and do a good job on the glass.
“The things we value all the time, you have to do it for 40 minutes.”
Iowa State vs. Iowa TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Iowa in men’s basketball action
When: 6:30 p.m. CT | Thursday, Dec. 12
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena | Iowa City, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Iowa live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FS1
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 92, Iowa 84
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.
More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis
* Iowa State women roll at home
* What bowl game is Iowa State playing in?
* Iowa State men hit century mark in win