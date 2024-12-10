Iowa State Cyclones

Watch, stream Iowa State basketball vs. Iowa: TV channel, spread, game odds

No. 3 Iowa State sets course for Iowa City, in-state rival Hawkeyes on Thursday

Dana Becker

TJ Otzelberger and Iowa State look to keep the momentum going when they travel to Iowa on Thursday night.
TJ Otzelberger and Iowa State look to keep the momentum going when they travel to Iowa on Thursday night. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State men enter the annual Cy-Hawk Series with plenty of momentum and a lofty ranking beside their name.

The third-ranked Cyclones (7-1) head to Iowa City to take on rival Iowa (7-2) Thursday evening. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. with the game airing live on FS1. 

Since returning from Maui where they suffered their only defeat of the season, Iowa State has knocked off Marquette and rolled Jackson State. While still doing what they do under TJ Otzelberger on defense by holding teams to just under 65 points, the offense is showing up, averaging almost 88 per game. 

The Cyclones hit the century mark vs. Jackson State over the week and are shooting 51 percent from the field. 

Iowa enters averaging 86 points a game but are allowing over 73. The Hawkeyes fell to Michigan last week, 85-83, and also suffered a 77-69 defeat at the hands of Utah State. Between those losses, they scored 110 vs. South Carolina Upstate and topped Northwestern, 80-79.

This age-old rivalry has featured some classics, just not recently. The closest game since 2017 has been 14 points, as Iowa State picked up a 90-65 victory last season. Overall, the Hawkeyes lead the series, 48-29. 

Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Iowa on Thursday, Dec. 12:

Iowa State vs. Iowa TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Iowa in men’s basketball action

When: 6:30 p.m. CT | Thursday, Dec. 12

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena | Iowa City, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Iowa live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FS1

Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Iowa State 92, Iowa 84

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.

