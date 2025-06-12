Big 12 Announces Conference Matchups for Iowa State Basketball
While the start of the 2025-26 college basketball season is months away, the Iowa State Cyclones recently found out where their conference matchups will take place.
Here's everything you need to know about the Cyclones' Big 12 conference matchups in 2025-26:
Home-and-away opponents: Baylor, Kansas and Oklahoma State.
The most prominent home-and-away opponent for the Cyclones this season will be the Kansas Jayhawks, who are coming off a 21-13 season with a first-round loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Iowa State split with the blue-blood program last season, as they defeated head coach Bill Self in dominant fashion, 74-57.
In addition to playing Kansas twice next season, the Cyclones will have a tough series against the Baylor Bears. Iowa State had their number last year in the one game they played, winning the home contest 74-55.
Home Games: Arizona State, UCF, Colorado, Houston, Texas Tech and West Virginia.
Luckily for the Cyclones, they will host the Big 12 Conference's top two teams from last season in Houston and Texas Tech. The Cougars only suffered two conference losses last year, with one of them coming at the hands of Iowa State. But with the program nearly winning the National Championship last year, Houston will be looking for revenge next season.
Road Games: Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas State, TCU and Utah.
Despite avoiding Houston and Texas Tech on the road, Iowa State will have to travel to both BYU and Arizona next season. The Cyclones were able to take care of business last season, winning three out of the four games against both teams during the 2024-25 season.
However, after BYU's run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, they are currently a consensus top-10 program in most of the early top 25 rankings.
