Former Iowa State Star Brock Purdy Earns Spot in Top Draft Values Rankings
From "Mr. Irrevelant" to one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, former Iowa State Cyclones' quarterback Brock Purdy continues to receive praise for his efforts with the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm recently published his top five "NFL draft values of the millennium" for the quarterback position on Thursday, with Purdy at the No. 5 spot.
"Purdy's body of work remains incomplete and doesn't stack up next to those of some Hall of Fame-caliber passers drafted in the past 25 years," Edholm wrote. "But none of them were drafted in this range. While we don't yet know if Purdy will become one of the all-time greats, his impressive résumé, contract extension and surprising draft pedigree make him worthy of inclusion on this list."
After an impressive campaign with the Cyclones in 2021, Purdy was selected with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Despite starting the 2022-23 season buried on the depth chart, multiple injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance forced him into a starting role late in the season. And with the low expectations, the former "Mr. Irreverent" led the 49ers to a deep playoff run after throwing for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine regular season games.
Purdy would eventually go on to beat out Lance for the starting position the following season and led his team to a Super Bowl appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs. Flash forward to this offseason, the young quarterback signed a five-year, $265 million deal with San Francisco.
Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage
MORE: Boston Celtics' Trade for Georges Niang Features Juicy Twist
MORE: Former Iowa State Star Included in Blockbuster Trade Ahead of NBA Draft
MORE: Brian Windhorst Drops Power Message About Tyrese Haliburton
MORE: College Football 26 Confirms New Iowa State Additions
MORE: Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Breaks Silence on Heartbreaking Game 7 Injury