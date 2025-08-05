Former Iowa State Star Included in NBA Trade on Tuesday
Former Iowa State star and veteran forward Georges Niang is on the move once again, as the Boston Celtics are sending him and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for rookie RJ Luis Jr.
Niang was sent to the Celtics earlier this offseason in a deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks.
The Celtics move Niang to save money as they are now $10.2 million below the second apron, $1.7 million over the first apron, and their tax bill has been cut from $73.1 million to $30.4 million.
Boston also adds Luis Jr., who was signed to a two-way contract by the Jazz after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Niang is on an expiring $8.2 million contract and is still a solid role player. Across 79 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks in the 2024 season, he averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 46.1 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three.
Could Georges Niang Be Flipped Again?
Niang can space the floor and is a decent defender, making him a candidate for the Jazz to flip at a later date- perhaps closer to the trade deadline. Utah has a ton of young players and is in the midst of a rebuild. In the meantime, Niang can be a veteran and leader for the Jazz, mentoring young players like rookie forward Ace Bailey.
Niang has been a quality player dating back to his time with Iowa State. He started in 126 of the 138 games he played for the Cyclones, averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Niang shot 50 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from downtown.
He had an incredible senior season with Iowa State, averaging 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from deep.
The 32-year-old is entering his 10th season in the NBA and spent four seasons with the Jazz. In those four seasons, he averaged 5.5 points per game along with 1.9 rebounds. He shot 44.4 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from behind the arc.
While Niang is not a star, he is a quality role player and will either be a solid veteran presence for the Jazz or could be flipped to a contender that's looking to add three-point shooting off the bench.
