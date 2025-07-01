New York Jets RB Breece Hall Makes Bold Statement Before 2025 Season
As we approach the 2025 NFL season, many Iowa State Cyclones' fans are excited to see former running back Breece Hall thrive under the new regime with the New York Jets.
Hall told Jets' writer Susanna Weir on Saturday that he will try to prove that he's still one of the best running backs in the league this season.
"Just proving that I'm still the guy and still one of the best in the league," Hall said. "Just trying to go out there every weekend and prove that I deserve to be out there."
The former Cyclones' star was a highly-touted prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft after finishing his three-year career at Iowa State with nearly 4,000 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns. He was the first running back selected in his draft class, as the Jets would take him with the No. 36 pick.
Before Hall could hit the ground running in the NFL, however, the 24-year-old faced a major setback after suffering an ACL tear during his rookie season. Despite missing a majority of the year, Hall still managed to tally 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while racking up 19 receptions for 218 yards through the air. Since then, the impressive running back has accumulated 1,870 rushing yards and 1,074 receiving yards in two seasons.
With running backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis now part of the franchise's rushing attack, New York has a young backfield that features a veteran like Hall to guide the group. Newly-hired offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand has plenty of experience with a stout run game, as he way from the Detroit Lions.
