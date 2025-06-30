Iowa State Fans Will be Fired Up Over Intriguing Big 12 Ranking
The Iowa State Cyclones are not exactly one of the most well-known teams across the country, but they are starting to gain traction thanks to their ascension in recent years.
Will Iowa State ever be Ohio State, Alabama or Michigan? Probably not, but there is no reason why the Cyclones cannot assert themselves as a national power, especially with head coach Matt Campbell leading the way and building a formidable program.
But just how dedicated are the Iowa State fans?
Charlie Strella of Buffaloes Wire recently ranked the atmospheres of all Big 12 stadiums, and Jack Trice Stadium in Ames came in at No. 7.
Given some of the other squads in the conference, that is a pretty respectable ranking, and Strella gave the Cyclones faithful — and Iowa State's program — some props in his synopsis.
"Cyclone fans are loyal, and the entire program is underrated," Strella wrote. "Matt Campbell consistently has Iowa State punching above its weight, and the fans show out when the team wins, which has recently been a lot."
Iowa State went 11-3 last season, marking the first time it registered double-digit wins in the school's history. The Cyclones also defeated Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop Tarts Bowl.
Since Campbell took over as head coach in 2017, Iowa State has gradually improved and has made it to seven bowl games in eight seasons, winning three of them.
The Cyclones definitely lost some key pieces this offseason, with top wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel heading into the NFL Draft, but with Rocco Becht under center and some impressive players up and down the roster, Iowa State could be in for another strong campaign in 2025.
