Paul George Doesn’t Hold Back on Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton
NBA star Paul George recently shared a bold take about Iowa State alum and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.
"He's the face of the NBA," George said on a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George.
Haliburton is on an incredible playoff run as the Pacers are just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals.
He has set multiple records during this playoff run, including becoming the first player in NBA history to have 30+ points, 15+ assists, 10+ rebounds, and no turnovers in a postseason game.
The Iowa State alum has led Indiana to a 3-1 lead over the New York Knicks and could close out the series in Game 5 in Madison Square Garden.
In the Conference Finals, Haliburton is averaging 24.3 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. He is shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.
The 25-year-old is emerging as a true superstar in the NBA, and he's receiving recognition from his peers like George.
Haliburton may or may not be the face of the NBA, but he has cemented himself as one of the league's brightest young stars.
