New York Jets Predicted to Trade Former Iowa State Cyclones Star
The 2024 NFL campaign was not exactly kind to former Iowa State Cyclones star Breece Hall, as the New York Jets running back struggled with consistency all season long.
Now, heading into 2025, Hall is potentially facing a make-or-break year with the Jets, and some feel he won't even actually enter the season in New York.
Hall's name has been floated in trade speculation since the end of last year, and now, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated is predicting that the Jets will trade the 23-year-old before the season opener.
"A handful of running back-needy teams—the Bengals, Chiefs, Texans and Cowboys—will get through camp and search to upgrade at the position, while the Jets will seek to pair Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis with a veteran still on the market who is looking to sign closer to the start of the regular season," Orr wrote.
Hall played in 16 games in 2024, rushing for 876 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He also caught 57 passes for 483 yards and three scores.
That followed a 2023 campaign in which the Iowa State product racked up 994 yards while reaching the end zone five times on the ground, logging a more efficient 4.5 yards per attempt. Additionally, he hauled in 76 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns.
Hall spent three tremendous seasons with the Cyclones between 2019 and 2021, accumulating 3,933 yards and 50 touchdowns as a rusher. He was then selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
