4 Iowa State Football Bold Predictions Against Bowling Green

The Iowa State Cyclones suffered their first loss of the 2026 season in Week 2, going on the road and dropping a close one to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 16-13.

Iowa State will be back at it in Week 3, returning to Jack Trice Stadium to host the Bowling Green Falcons out of the MAC. This is a great opportunity for the team to build some positive momentum heading into their first Big 12 game of the season next week against the Utah Utes, who are currently ranked No. 12 in the country.

Before getting to their first conference matchup, let’s take a look at some bold predictions for the Cyclones’ game against the Falcons in Week 3.

4. Jaylen Raynor finds his rhythm

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Iose Epenesa (97) pressures Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) during the Cy-Hawk football game Sept. 12, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa State’s offense has lacked big plays to start the season in large part because quarterback Jaylen Raynor has yet to find his groove. After leading the Sun Belt in passing yards last season with 3,361 and completing 62.9% of his passes in three seasons, he has struggled early on with the Cyclones.

He has completed only 51.4% of his passes for 301 yards in two games. However, those numbers will improve in a get-right spot against Bowling Green.

Raynor will complete at least 65% of his passes and throw for 225+ yards. The Falcons don’t have a strong pass rush and aren’t a great coverage team, creating an ideal scenario for a struggling quarterback to find success.

3. Defense gets back on sack train

Iowa State defensive end Isaac Terrell (88) sacks Southeast Missouri quarterback Braylen Ragland (7) during the second quarter in the week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Week 1 against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, Iowa State had six sacks, three of which were courtesy of Isaac Terrell. In Week 2, they didn’t record a single sack against the Hawkeyes.

Against Bowling Green, the Cyclones will get back into the sack column. They will record four in the game, with four different players recording one apiece. Terrell will get back in the sack column along with Malaka Ta’ase, Caden Crawford and Zaimir Hawk.

2. Cameron Pettaway makes an impact

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Cameron Pettaway (0) runs the football against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa State looks to have a clear hierarchy when it comes to the backfield. Aiden Flora has taken over as the clear lead back after carrying the ball 19 times against Iowa, with the team recording 34 rushes.

Cameron Pettaway received only two carries against the Hawkeyes after receiving eight against the Redhawks. He may not be featured a ton in the offense, but he will make his presence felt against his former team.

A Falcons transfer who won the MAC Freshman of the Year Award, Pettaway will get in the end zone twice: once offensively and once on a kick return, showcasing his incredible versatility against some of his old teammates.

1. Iowa State Gets Convincing Win

Iowa State coach Jimmy Rogers is shown during the first quarter in the week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Things have gone mostly how everyone expected thus far for the Cyclones in 2026; they beat SEMO and lost to Iowa. This is a game they are expected to win, and they will do so in dominant fashion.

Bowling Green has not found much success this season, losing 20-13 to the Tarleton State Texans before getting their doors blown off by the Nebraska Cornhuskers 56-7. The game with the Cyclones will fall somewhere in between.

Iowa State will dominate the trenches and get their key players to build confidence and positive momentum heading into the Utah matchup, winning 41-10.