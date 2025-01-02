An early look at the 2025 Iowa State football schedule including game-by-game predictions
There will be plenty of hype around the Iowa State football team entering the 2025 season.
Along with coming off a win over Miami in a thrilling Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Cyclones return star quarterback Rocco Becht, a talented running back room and some key pieces on defense.
Sure, they will need to replace leading receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins, but the transfer portal has already brought in some players with experience.
While plenty could change over the next several months, here is a look at the game-by-game predictions for Iowa State in 2025:
- Kansas State, Aug. 23 (in Dublin, Ireland): Iowa State 21, Kansas State 20
- South Dakota, Aug. 30: Iowa State 27, South Dakota 20
- Iowa, Sept. 6: Iowa State 31, Iowa 17
- Arkansas State, Sept. 13: Iowa State 45, Arkansas State 10
The schedule for Big 12 Conference games outside of Kansas State has not been announced. However, the home/away games have been decided. That includes a rematch of the league title game as Arizona State visits Ames.
Here is how those could come out:
Home
- BYU: Iowa State 17, BYU 14
- Kansas: Iowa State 24, Kansas 17
- Arizona: Iowa State 31, Arizona 14
- Arizona State: Arizona State 35, Iowa State 24
Away
- Cincinnati: Iowa State 27, Cincinnati 20
- Colorado: Colorado 27, Iowa State 26
- Oklahoma State: Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 14
- TCU: TCU 35, Iowa State 34
