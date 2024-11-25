Coaches Poll Top 25: Iowa State football moves up four spots, cracks Top 20
For the second straight week, Iowa State football moved up in the latest Coaches Poll Top 25, checking in at No. 17.
The Cyclones (9-2, 7-2), who are also ranked 17th in the AP Poll Top 25, scored a key road win over Utah to position themselves for a chance to play in the Big 12 Conference title game. Iowa State hosts Kansas State Saturday night.
Fellow league teams Colorado and Kansas State both dropped out of the Top 25 while Arizona State moved up seven spots to No. 15 following a win over BYU, who fell five spots to 20th. Those are the only three Big 12 teams ranked this week.
Oregon received all 55 first place votes to continue its hold on No. 1 as the only unbeaten team left following losses by Indiana and Army. Ohio State, Texas and Penn State remained in the Top 4 with Notre Dame moving up to fifth.
Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, SMU and Indiana round out the Top 10.
Along with Arizona State making a big move, South Carolina climbed five spots to 14th while Texas A&M, BYU and Army all fell five spots each. Ole Miss dropped seven spots to No. 16 with Missouri and Illinois joining the poll.
Here is the Coaches Poll Top 25 for the Week of Nov. 24:
Week 14 Coaches Poll Top 25
(Nov. 24, 2024)
1. Oregon (55)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame
6. Georgia
7. Miami
8. Tennessee
9. SMU
10. Indiana
11. Boise State
12. Clemson
13. Alabama
14. South Carolina
15. Arizona State
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Tulane
19. Texas A&M
20. BYU
21. UNLV
22. Army
23. Memphis
24. Missouri
25, Illinois
Dropped from rankings: 18. Colorado; 25. Kansas State.
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 124; Colorado 115; Duke 31; Syracuse 19; Louisville 8; Louisiana 7; Washington State 6; LSU 3; Iowa 1; James Madison 1; Baylor 1; Miami (OH) 1; Georgia Tech 1.
