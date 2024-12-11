Could Iowa State star Rocco Becht be headed into the transfer portal?
The new world of college football centers around the transfer portal during the offseason and between games. But the portal isn’t just for players who have already placed their name in it.
No, players are also being pursued by other programs to enter the portal and leave their current school.
According to a report by Brett McMurphy, Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht is one of those being pursued.
“Iowa State QB Rocco Becht, who was pursued by multiple SEC & ACC schools to enter the portal, is returning to the Cyclones next season,” McMurphy posted on X. “Becht, one of the nation’s top QBs, remained at ISU because of the loyalty & culture under coach Matt Campbell.”
McMurphy did not reveal any of the teams that were pursuing Becht, who threw for 3,235 yards and 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions this past season. He led Iowa State to its first-ever 10-win season, falling in the Big 12 Conference title game to Arizona State.
The Cyclones (10-3) will play Miami in a Top 20 battle later this month in the Pop-Tarts Bowl from Orlando, Florida.
Becht, from Florida, is the son of former NFL tight end Anthony Becht. He took over the starting job in 2023, throwing for 3,120 yards with 23 touchdowns after seeing a handful of snaps in 2022.
Coming out of high school, Becht had little interest from schools, including his father’s alma mater, West Virginia. Now that he has carried Iowa State to current heights, teams are coming after him.
