Cyclones Lightly Represented in Big 12 Player Rankings Entering 2025
The coaches of the Big 12 recently picked the Iowa Cyclones as one of the most likely candidates to reach the Big 12 championship game this season. Even with that backing confidence, the program isn’t exactly swarming with the most talent in the league, at least based on player rankings from The Athletic.
The publication ranked the top 25 players in the conference following Big 12 media days, and just three Cyclones were mentioned in the list, which also included 10 extra players to keep an eye on.
Naturally, at the top of the list for Iowa State, but just No. 11 in the conference, is quarterback Rocco Becht. That ranking placed him as the second-best quarterback in the league aside from Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt. Somewhat surprisingly, Kansas State’s Avery Johnson landed at No. 21 on the list.
Becht is undoubtedly the biggest piece of the puzzle for the Cyclones in 2025. A three-year starter, Becht has a lot to prove in 2025 as the Cyclones look to win their first Big 12 title and a debut spot in the College Football Playoffs.
The next player from Matt Campbell’s roster is cornerback Jontez Williams, who snagged four interceptions and 2nd team All-Big 12 honors last season. His No. 15 ranking effectively named him the best cornerback in the conference.
The redshirt junior leads a solid defensive backfield that allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the nation last season despite little help from a complementary pass rush. With further questions surrounding the Cyclones’ pass rush in 2025 and with wideouts like Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State and Baylor’s Josh Cameron highlighting the talent across the conference, Williams will have to provide an even greater impact this season.
Finally, Domonique Orange checked in at No. 23 on the list, the third-best interior talent in the Big 12, according to the list. Orange isn’t going to help too much in the pass rushing department, at least when it comes to sack counts. He’s only recorded one sack in his three-year career.
However, he does provide stability and leadership upfront. At 6-foot-4, 335 pounds, Orange clogs rushing lanes. As analysts and scouts watch the Cyclone defensive front, hoping to see a breakout pass rusher rise, Orange is sure to grab attention as he continues to make steady improvements as an interior force.
Of course, heading into the season, the Cyclones have some unknown quantities, particularly at wide receiver. East Carolina transfer Chase Sowell and Xavier Townsend from UCF are the most likely targets to help replace the NFL talent of Jayden Higgins and Jaylen Noel. If those two can help Becht thrive and the defense continues to outperform its perceived talent level, the Cyclones will have a chance to reach their goals and defy their limited expectations.