ESPN FPI for Week 13 Big 12 games including Iowa State at Utah
We have reached Week 13 in the college football season, which means the pressure intensifies and the need for wins is amplified.
This week there are several featured attractions around the Big 12 Conference. Those includes BYU looking to rebound at red-hot Arizona State while Kansas tries to knock off a third straight ranked opponent when they welcome Colorado to Kansas City.
Arizona and TCU kick things off early Saturday afternoon with BYU-Arizona State, Colorado-Kansas, Texas Tech-Oklahoma State and UCF-West Virginia starting 30 minutes later.
The night window includes Baylor at Houston, Iowa State at Utah and Cincinnati at Kansas State.
Here is a look at the latest Big 12 Conference standings
- BYU (9-1, 6-1)
- Colorado (8-2, 6-1)
- Arizona State (8-2, 5-2)
- Iowa State (8-2, 5-2)
- Kansas State (7-3, 4-3)
- Baylor (6-4, 4-3)
- TCU (6-4, 4-3)
- Texas Tech (6-4, 4-3)
- West Virginia (5-5, 4-3)
- Cincinnati (5-5, 3-4)
- Kansas (4-5, 3-4)
- Houston (4-6, 3-4)
- UCF (4-6, 2-5)
- Arizona (4-6, 2-5)
- Utah (4-6, 1-6)
- Oklahoma State (3-7, 0-7)
Eyes of Big 12 will be focused on Arizona, Kansas
The mid-afternoon window of games will give those interested in how the conference turns out some key answers. BYU (9-1, 6-1) and Colorado (8-2, 6-1) have it pretty simple: win the next two games and you are in for the title game in December with a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.
The Cougars, though, are coming off a disappointing loss at home to Kansas. Now, they have to play quite possibly the hottest team in the conference in Arizona State (8-2, 5-2), who has climbed all the way back to contention.
Led by Cam Skattebo and Sam Leavitt, the Sun Devils have won three in a row and five of is around a road loss to Cincinnati. They close with in-state rival Arizona next week.
Colorado will try to do what Iowa State and BYU couldn’t the last two weeks in solving Jayden Daniels and Kansas (4-5, 3-4), who are fighting for bowl eligibility themselves. Heisman Trophy frontrunner Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders have won four straight for head coach Deion Sanders.
ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) for Week 13 Big 12 games
- Arizona at TCU: TCU has a 78.4 percent chance to win
- BYU at Arizona State: Arizona State has a 55.9 percent chance to win
- Colorado at Kansas: Colorado has a 54.6 percent chance to win
- Texas Tech at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State has a 50.7 percent chance to win
- UCF at West Virginia: UCF has a 55.4 percent chance to win
- Baylor at Houston: Baylor has a 73.7 percent chance to win
- Iowa State at Utah: Iowa State has a 63.2 percent chance to win
- Kansas State at Cincinnati: Kansas State has a 72 percent chance to win
