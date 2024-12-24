Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State football vs. Miami; TV channel, spread, game odds, prediction

Iowa State takes on Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl this Saturday afternoon

Dana Becker

Rocco Becht and Iowa State are closing in on facing Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Rocco Becht and Iowa State are closing in on facing Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

We have arrived at the holidays, and that means some of the marquee bowl games are on tap.

The opening round of the College Football Playoff is in the rearview mirror, and Iowa State’s postseason contest is fast approaching.

The Cyclones (10-3) will take on Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game will kick at 2:30 p.m. and air live on ABC.

Following the first 10-win season in program history, Iowa State played for the Big 12 Conference title. They were unable to overcome turnovers or Cam Skattebo, falling to Arizona State in Dallas. 

Bowl season has not been kind to the Cyclones over the years, as they are just 5-12 all-time. Matt Campbell has led them to seven postseason games, going 2-4 coming in. Iowa State has lost its last two, falling by 10 to Clemson in 2021 and 36-26 last year to Memphis.

In 2017, they defeated Washington State in the first bowl under Campbell, winning the Liberty Bowl. They also topped Oregon in 2021, 34-17, in the Fiesta Bowl after playing Oklahoma for the Big 12 title. 

Miami already received some positive news despite missing the CFP, as Heisman finalist and potential top NFL draft pick Cam Ward announced plans to play in the bowl game. Over the past few years, players have opted to not risk injury, instead focusing on the NFL combine. 

Ward, though, confirmed plans to represent the Hurricanes and play, as has star running back Damien Martinez. Ward has thrown for over 4,100 yards and 36 touchdowns this season, with Martinez rushing for a team-high 823 yards and nine TDs. 

This marks the first meeting on the gridiron between Iowa State and Miami. After opening as a favorite, the Cyclones now find themselves the underdogs, as the Hurricanes are 3-point favorites. The over/under for the contest has been set at 55.5 points.

Here are the details on how to watch, stream and follow Iowa State’s game vs. Miami on Saturday, Dec. 28:

Iowa State vs. Miami TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds

Who: Iowa State vs. Miami in Pop-Tarts Bowl

When: 2:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, December 28

Where: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Miami live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ABC

Betting Odds: Miami is favored by 3 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook

Our Prediction: Iowa State 33, Miami 24

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.

More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis

* Former Cyclone QB takes on role of Santa Claus for his offensive line

* Scouting Iowa State's bowl opponent, the Miami Hurricanes

* Bowl predictions for the entire Big 12 Conference

* Miami head coach on what Iowa State is as a program

* Big 12 adds another Heisman winner in Travis Hunter

* Iowa State lands three on AP all-league team

* Cyclones start build towards 2025 with transfer portal additions

* Contract extension for ISU head coach Matt Campbell

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Football