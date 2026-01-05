Iowa State Cyclones Former Offensive Lineman Following Matt Campbell to Penn State

The Iowa State Cyclones had more players enter the transfer portal than any football program in the country.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers is going to start virtually from scratch with more than 50 players exploring options to play elsewhere in 2026. When you take into account the number of players who exhausted their eligibility, the total number of players not coming back increases to approximately 60.

The biggest reason for such roster attrition is Matt Campbell leaving Ames, accepting an offer to become the head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions. As the case may be, whenever a coach leaves a job in college football, players are likely to follow them.

That has occurred with the Cyclones, with a number of players already committing to Campbell and his new team. Iowa State is hoping that happens with Rogers and his former school, the Washington State Cougars, as well.

Offensive lineman Will Tompkins commits to Penn State

Cedar Falls senior lineman and ISU recruit Will Tompkins (76) warms up with his coach Ross Pierschbacher before the Cedar Falls Tigers compete against the Johnston Dragons on Friday, September 6, 2024, in Johnston. | Lee Navin/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alas, in the early days of the transfer portal being open, Cyclones fans are still waiting for that influx of Washington State players. It has already begun for the Nittany Lions, who have received a commitment from another highly talented former Iowa State player.

Offensive lineman Will Tompkins is heading to Happy Valley. Rivals had him ranked as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025, coming in at No. 245 in the Rivals 300. On the overall composite, he was the No. 520 overall-ranked player coming out of Cedar Falls High School in Iowa.

The No. 2-ranked player in Iowa, only quarterback Alex Manske was ahead of him. Like Tompkins, Manske was committed to Iowa State, but is currently in the transfer portal and drawing some interest from Penn State.

BREAKING: Iowa State transfer OT Will Tompkins has committed to Penn State, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.https://t.co/SCzGAhgwa4 pic.twitter.com/QwwFakfoFj — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 4, 2026

This is a great addition for the Nittany Lions, who will have plenty of time to develop Tomkins. Because he didn’t appear in a game in 2025, he will have four years of eligibility remaining after a redshirt campaign. Getting to work with Campbell and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton again was certainly a selling point to commit to Penn State.

Familiarity is the main selling point that Campbell has with so many of the players who are considering following him to College Station. Along with Tomkins, tight end Benjamin Brahmer and star safety Marcus Neal Jr. have both committed to the Nittany Lions.

More commitments from former Cyclones players could occur in the coming days. Wide receiver Karon Brookins was visiting Happy Valley this weekend. Quarterback Rocco Becht is expected to do the same soon.

