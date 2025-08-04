Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones Land Strong Ranking In Preseason Coaches Poll

The Iowa State Cyclones and head coach Matt Campbell were recently amongst the top-25 teams in the 2025 Preseason Coaches Poll.

Dylan Feltovich

Sep 28, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

With the 2025 college football season around the corner, the Iowa State Cyclones and head coach Matt Campbell continue to receive high praise ahead of the program's week zero contest.

On Monday, USA Today released the official top-25 Preseason Coaches Poll ahead of the 2025 season, with Campbell and the Cyclones claiming the No. 22 spot.

Iowa State is coming off an impressive 2025 season, as the program finished the year with an 11-3 record and a 7-2 conference record. Their dominant run included wins in four of the last fives games, thanks to a huge bowl game victory over the Miami Hurricanes, 42-41.

This season, however, will be completely different on the offensive side of the ball due to star receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel off to the NFL. The duo combined for over 2,300 yards through the air last season, which means veteran quarterback Rocco Becht must rely on a younger supporting cast in 2025.

Luckily, the Cyclones' defense did not face any significant losses this offseason. Senior defensive lineman Domonique Orange returns for his final collegiate season, making him a key piece in the front seven for Campbell. In addition to Orange, both defensive backs Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams will provide much-needed stability in the program's secondary unit.

The Cyclones will kick off the 2025 season in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 23 against fellow Big 12 Conference member, the Kansas State Wildcats. Iowa State was able to edge out the Wildcats last season in a thrilling 29-21 victory.

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

