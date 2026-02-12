Iowa State Cyclones Star Receives Invite to NFL Combine Ahead of Draft

There are going to be a lot of changes on the football field for the Iowa State Cyclones in 2026 compared to how things ended in 2025.

Jimmy Rogers is now the head coach, replacing Matt Campbell, who accepted the position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. He brought plenty of coaches and players along with him, leaving a lot of work for Rogers to fill holes.

One of the biggest holes that he will have to fill will be on the defensive side of the ball in the trenches. Defensive tackle Domonique Orange exhausted his eligibility and is preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

A highly-regarded prospect, he will have the opportunity to showcase his abilities and improve his stock by participating in the NFL Combine that starts on Feb. 26.

Domonique Orange invited to NFL Combine

Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) reacts late in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Orange is one of 319 players who have been invited to attend the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine held at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He is one of 63 defensive linemen who will be participating in position-specific drills, the 40-yard dash and get to speak to front offices and coaches during the interview process. This will be a golden opportunity for him to show that he should be one of the first players at his position off the board.

Regarded as the best nose tackle in this year’s draft class, Orange possesses incredible strength and size. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, he is an immovable object on the interior of the defensive line when he is engaged.

While his statistics with the Cyclones don’t jump off the page, he is as dominant as they come at his position. He excels as a space eater and run stuffer, taking up blocks to open up avenues for his teammates to make plays behind him.

Domonique Orange (6’4 325lb #95) is an athletic NT

-Powerful upper body to throw dudes off him

-Quick feet to be able work stunts from 0-tech to the outside and attack the QB

-See clip when he dropped in coverage

-Not many TFL’s but can get to the backfield quickly #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/4QIS68vLwP — Randall Slifer (@RandallSlifer) February 3, 2026

In his career at Iowa State, Orange recorded 55 total pressures and 76 total tackles with 43 stops, per PFF. He lined up almost exclusively as an AGAP defender, registering 1,122 snaps there out of the 1,569 snaps in his career.

It will be interesting to see how NFL teams view and evaluate him. He doesn’t offer a ton of upside as a pass rusher, but he has shown the ability to get into the backfield with some regularity with his agility and strength.

The Indianapolis Colts are a team he could fit with, landing with them in a recent NFL mock draft. He landed in the third round of that mock, looking like a strong bet to come off the board on Day 2.

More Iowa State Football News: