Iowa State Cyclones Star Receives Invite to NFL Combine Ahead of Draft
In this story:
There are going to be a lot of changes on the football field for the Iowa State Cyclones in 2026 compared to how things ended in 2025.
Jimmy Rogers is now the head coach, replacing Matt Campbell, who accepted the position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. He brought plenty of coaches and players along with him, leaving a lot of work for Rogers to fill holes.
One of the biggest holes that he will have to fill will be on the defensive side of the ball in the trenches. Defensive tackle Domonique Orange exhausted his eligibility and is preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.
A highly-regarded prospect, he will have the opportunity to showcase his abilities and improve his stock by participating in the NFL Combine that starts on Feb. 26.
Domonique Orange invited to NFL Combine
Orange is one of 319 players who have been invited to attend the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine held at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He is one of 63 defensive linemen who will be participating in position-specific drills, the 40-yard dash and get to speak to front offices and coaches during the interview process. This will be a golden opportunity for him to show that he should be one of the first players at his position off the board.
Regarded as the best nose tackle in this year’s draft class, Orange possesses incredible strength and size. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, he is an immovable object on the interior of the defensive line when he is engaged.
While his statistics with the Cyclones don’t jump off the page, he is as dominant as they come at his position. He excels as a space eater and run stuffer, taking up blocks to open up avenues for his teammates to make plays behind him.
In his career at Iowa State, Orange recorded 55 total pressures and 76 total tackles with 43 stops, per PFF. He lined up almost exclusively as an AGAP defender, registering 1,122 snaps there out of the 1,569 snaps in his career.
It will be interesting to see how NFL teams view and evaluate him. He doesn’t offer a ton of upside as a pass rusher, but he has shown the ability to get into the backfield with some regularity with his agility and strength.
The Indianapolis Colts are a team he could fit with, landing with them in a recent NFL mock draft. He landed in the third round of that mock, looking like a strong bet to come off the board on Day 2.
More Iowa State Football News:
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.