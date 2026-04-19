Iowa State Football Coach Talks Versatility of Running Backs

As the Iowa State Cyclones football team wraps up its spring practices for 2026, there is plenty to be excited about.

One of the first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers’ assistant coaches, John Johnson, spoke to the media in a press conference this week. Johnson, the Cyclones’ running backs coach, took some time to discuss his group.

A major theme of Johnson’s comments was the versatility of his running backs—and how that flexibility can drive production this season. He specifically highlighted returnees, Aiden Flora and Cameron Pettaway.

“You got Aiden [Flora], he's right at 185, 187 pounds,” Johnson said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert. “And you got Cam [Pettaway], he's a shorter impact guy, about 190. Then you got that Salahadin [Allah], he's another bigger guy. So I mean, we got great versatility in the room. We got guys that do special things. And we can put those guys in different spots and still be productive off the running back there.”

John Johnson speaks highlight of Iowa State running backs

An Iowa State Cyclones football helmet is seen during a news conference for the Cheez-It Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnson emphasized that the ability to move players around while still maintaining production is a key strength of the unit.

He went into more depth about his guys and what they bring to the team this year.

“[Flora’s] a machine,” Johnson said. “His work ethic, his mindset, his mental toughness. Just that alone makes him different. And when you add the work ethic to his athletic ability and skill set, it just makes him really unique. I'm excited for him and I'm excited to see what he’s gonna do and what he's gonna bring to the table.”

Pettaway is another running back who is expected to be a key piece for Iowa State.

“[Pettaway] does a good job of catching the ball off the backfield,” Johnson said. “He was a former receiver. And so his route running ability and him knowing how to place himself in the passing game and the concept. He's unique, but he's got a hell of a contact balance too. Watched the tape yesterday. He made some guys bounce off of him yesterday. So excited about him.”

Johnson is also encouraged by the progress Allah has been making.

“Yeah, [Allah’s] doing great,” Johnson said. “He's building, he's going in the right direction, okay. He's getting in shape, and that's the big thing right there with him getting in shape and kind of shredding his pounds. But he's doing good, he's going in the right direction.”

The versatility of this running back group stands out, and Johnson stressed that depth will be crucial to the team’s success.

“My message to these guys, we need everybody,” Johnson said. “So everybody’s gotta be ready to go. I think with this offense, we gotta be healthy, we gotta be fresh. So we're gonna ask a multitude of guys to be ready to go at any given time.”

The versatility Johnson has at the position gives the Cyclones’ offense a valuable edge heading into the next phase of their preparation—one he’ll look to maximize throughout the season.