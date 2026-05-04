Iowa State Football’s Top Position Rooms Entering 2026

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering the 2026 college football season with weird expectations.

Of course, they are a solid Big 12 program, one that has been elite over the last few seasons. But with tons of change in the locker room, Iowa State is expected to be much worse next season.

Regardless, there are certainly a few players who will shine next season. And there are also position groups that could help the Cyclones increase their ceiling.

Here are three key position groups for Iowa State football next season.

Defensive Line

Iowa State defensive line coach Jalon Bibbs talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Performance Center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cyclones will definitely rely on their defensive line in 2026. Their top player is Issac Terrell, a key performer who was brought in from the Washington State Cougars alongside head coach Jimmy Rogers.

The Cyclones also have Caden Crawford, an FCS standout with the South Dakota Coyotes. Malakai Ta’ase and Bryson Lamb will likely be starters, both coming from Washington State as well.

The defensive line is full of proven FBS talent, strong FCS intrigue, and an overall togetherness that could go a long way. Iowa State may win games on the line of scrimmage.

Quarterback

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) runs with the ball during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaylen Raynor is coming in from the Arkansas State Red Wolves and is likely the best player on the roster next season. After recording 19 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns last season, the dual threat could be a great addition to the roster.

He has proven it for three years in the group of five, and now comes to Ames, IA, with the hopes of shining again. The Cyclones need a leader, and Raynor is the perfect player to fill that role.

Iowa State’s likely backup, Zane Flores, played solid snaps for the Oklahoma State Cowboys last season, recording three passing touchdowns but seven interceptions. He didn’t play too well, but being on the field at a high level for as much as he did is important. Flores is a great backup to Raynor.

Wide Receiver

Iowa State wide receiver Cody Jackson (13) celebrates with teammates during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The wide receiver group will likely be great next season. Omari Hayes comes to the team as a transfer from the Tulane Green Wave, where he showcased lots of talent, especially against top teams.

Cody Jackson is coming from the Tarleton State Texans, and could be interesting as well after proving himself in the FCS. Even freshman Jeffrey Roberts could be an interesting option, too, being an Ames High School local. Regardless of who plays, the wide receiver core will be great in 2026.