Iowa State Football Signs Much-Needed Running Back Help

The Iowa State Cyclones entered their spring session with some question marks at a few positions, but none were as shaky as their running back situation.

Things only became more dire when Jayden Jackson left the program following the spring showcase. He was receiving a shot to showcase his talent because Salahadin Allah, a transfer from the Oregon State Beavers, was injured and unable to participate.

Now, neither of them will be playing for the Cyclones in 2026. Allah suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, which led to head coach Jimmy Rogers jumping back into the transfer portal, seeking much-needed help.

And they found some in the form of Arnold Barnes III. In the transfer portal after spending three seasons with the Tulane Green Wave, he has signed with Iowa State, according to Pete Nakos of On3, after visiting Ames on May 18.

Iowa State signs Arnold Barnes III in transfer portal

Nov 11, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Arnold Barnes III (20) warms up before their game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Yulman Stadium. | Matthew Dobbins-Imagn Images

Part of Tulane’s Class of 2023 out of Booker T. Washington High School, Barnes entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. He will be spending it with the Cyclones and has a chance to carve out a significant role in the backfield.

He is by far the most experienced player on the running back depth chart, producing nearly as much by himself as the rest of the players at the position have combined. In 34 games with the Green Wave, he carried the ball 161 times for 757 yards with six touchdowns. He added 10 receptions for 35 yards and another score.

Cameron Pettaway, a transfer from the Bowling Green Falcons, was the MAC Freshman of the Year in 2025 after recording 900 total yards, 365 of which came on the ground. He scored three total touchdowns.

Aiden Flora, who rushed for 58 yards last season and has 111 rushing yards in his career, is the leading returning rusher. Abu Sama III, Carson Hansen and Dylan Lee all hit the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Tulane transfer RB Arnold Barnes has signed with Iowa State, @PeteNakos reports🌪️https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/Te3XyE0CC0 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) May 19, 2026

Pettaway and Flora were the only healthy scholarship running backs on the roster before Barnes signed. Ryver Peppers is recovering from an injury suffered in his first collegiate touch last year, but is expected to be ready for training camp.

Iowa State will also have Caleb Francios and Gabriel Wilson joining the program full-time in the summer as part of the Class of 2026.

They will have a legitimate shot at carving out a role as true freshmen, given the state of the running back depth chart. Missing the spring sessions certainly isn’t ideal for Barnes, but he, too, will have a chance at significant playing time with John Johnson wanting a committee approach in the backfield.