Linebacker Is Make or Break Player for Iowa State Football

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering one of the most crucial years in their program’s history.

With many former players out the door due to a coaching change that saw head coach Matt Campbell head to the Penn State Nittany Lions, Iowa State looks to find its footing despite having a lot less talent. After hiring former Washington State Cougars head coach Jimmy Rogers, they look like they may have what it takes to reach a bowl game next season.

When a team struggles in talent, they have to rely on players who are X-factors; guys who are unproven but have showcased lots of potential. And that’s the case with Cyclone linebacker Montreze Smith Jr.

Smith Jr. is one of the most intriguing players on the roster this year. After redshirting with the Duke Blue Devils and seeing limited time, he decided that transferring down to the FCS level was the best move for him. And he certainly proved that.

Montreze Smith Jr. can be differencemaker for Iowa State

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The Iowa State Cyclones mascot poses for a photo during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith Jr. had 73 total tackles, a pass deflection, four sacks, a forced fumble, and three interceptions. It’s very rare to see a player who is so impactful in so many different parts of the game.

He’s well-rounded, has proven he has the talent for a Power Four roster, and overall has a ton of potential at Iowa State. And remember, he still has three more years of eligibility left in college.

But the problems are also there. He’s yet to prove himself in FBS football, let alone the Power Four. Also, there are a few other defenders that may shine over him, as they are more FBS proven, whether it’s for the Cyclones, in Rogers’ system, or just on any other high-level team.

It’s tough to predict how players will do months before stepping on the field for the team, but we are high on Smith Jr. and have full belief that he can not only be a starter but one of the true faces of this Iowa State defense that should be the catalyst if they want any chance at a good and competitive season.

The Cyclones don’t have the abundance of talent many wish they did, but they do have intrigue, potential, and a player who can show up and be an important piece to the 2026 campaign, where Iowa State hopes to reach a bowl game once again and alleviate the departures they had over the offseason.