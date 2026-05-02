Potential Freshmen Starters for Iowa State Football Next Season

After a negative offseason where the Iowa State Cyclones lost a ton of pieces, they enter the new era of Cyclone football.

With plenty of new players and a new head coach, Iowa State hopes to continue the consistent success it had throughout the past decade.

But it’s not going to be easy. The roster is pretty subpar, and a majority of players are going to need to step up if they want to win games. With many position groups struggling to find a star, it could be the young guys who make their mark in Ames, IA, early.

Let’s take a look at three freshmen who could start for Iowa State next season.

Caleb Francois

An Iowa State Cyclones football helmet is seen during a news conference for the Cheez-It Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Caleb Francois is Iowa State’s highest-ranked player coming to town. He is a three-star recruit, with an 89 rating per 247 Sports, and the 32nd-best running back in the nation.

Of course, it’s going to be tough to start this season, just like it is for all freshmen, but Francois may be able to do it. He doesn’t have much competition at the starting spot, as sophomore Cameron Pettaway is a solid option, but could be beaten out.

No matter who starts for the Cyclones at running back, it will be a young player, and one with tons of talent. But at this point, either one could be the starter.

Jeffrey Roberts

Iowa State offensive coordinate Tyler Roehl talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeffery Roberts is Iowa State’s second-best recruit in the Class of 2026 and is a wide receiver. His 247 Sports rating is also an 89, and he is the 82nd-best wide receiver in the nation heading to college. And the best part about him? He’s staying close to home, as he attended Ames High School.

The Cyclones do have a solid receiving core. Omari Hayes and Cody Jackson are two intriguing pieces that could be great next season, but the third slot could be filled by anyone.

It’s likely filled by Dominic Overby, who had 87 yards and two touchdowns for Iowa State last season. But anyone can take that job, especially if Roberts continues to do well in the offseason.

Tayten Duncan

Mustang's Tayten Duncan, left, and Jaden O'Neal watch a video during signing day ceremonies at Mustang High School in Mustang, Okla., Wednesday Dec. 3, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tayten Duncan is the Cyclones’ fourth-highest recruit coming in. As an 88 rating by 247 Sports shows, Duncan is clearly a great player.

He’s the 78th-best safety in the country out of high school, and could rival some players for a starting spot in Ames. With a recent injury to Braden Awls, Duncan certainly has a chance to take that spot.