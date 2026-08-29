Ranking the Top 25 Iowa State Football Player Entering Season (15-11)

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting closer to an immensely important 2026 season, where they will look to get back to a bowl game despite losing their head coach for the last 10 years, Matt Campbell.

The program is still in good hands with Jimmy Rogers at the helm and an abundance of players joining him from the Washington State Cougars.

We have been ranking the top 25 players on the Iowa State roster this season, starting with Nos. 25-21 and then Nos. 20-16. So, let’s get to the next group on the list and break down who is ranked Nos. 15-11.

15. Sullivan Schlimgen

Linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sullivan Schlimgen is an intriguing player for this Cyclones squad this season. He transferred in from Washington State and also played under Jesse Bobbit, the current defensive coordinator, with the Cougars. He played a big role last year on the squad, helping Washington State become one of the best defenses in the entire country.

And it's hard to believe he won't get much better during the 2026 season. Playing under his former coaches will help a lot, as they know his skill set well. He certainly will be a leader this season for the squad.

14. Jaheim Singletary

Jaheim Singletary is a rare incoming transfer from the Power Four level. After spending time with the Arkansas Razorbacks, playing in an abundance of big games, he comes to Iowa State, looking for a change of scenery.

With a great amount of experience, he should help out a ton in a loaded cornerback room as a leader both on and off the field. And while he does feel a bit like a "flop" based on his high school ranking, Singletary still has the talent, and it could be his year to explode in 2026.

13. Drew Surges

Nov 29, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Sam Jackson V (18) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Drew Surges (29) during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Surges is a returning player to the Cyclones after spending three years with the squad. He’s been important every season, playing consistent snaps, and now looks to take the next step into having a massive role with the team.

He has an advantage as a returnee, which could help him become one of the best leaders on the team. The linebacker room is loaded, and there's a possibility that Surges becomes the best player in that positional group.

12. Malakai Ta’ase

Ta’ase is another Washington State transfer who came over with Rogers and Bobbit. He’s a great defensive lineman who had 2.5 sacks last season, playing alongside Iowa State’s new best player, Issac Terrell.

The question is whether he’ll be able to get a starting job this year, as competition will be fierce for playing time in the trenches. He certainly will fit with the squad well; he just needs the snaps to truly break out this year.

11. Caden Crawford

Defensive end Caden Crawford stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of defensive ends, Caden Crawford is another potential starter for the squad. While he wasn’t great with the Iowa Hawkeyes, a transfer to the FCS level was a perfect move for him, as he dominated in 2025 with the South Dakota Coyotes.

Now, he’s one of the most proven defenders on the team; he just has to prove he’s worthy of a starting edge rusher spot in the Power Four rather than just a dominant FCS figure.