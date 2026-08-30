Ranking the Top 25 Iowa State Football Players Entering the Season (10-6)

The Iowa State Cyclones are nearing the start of their 2026 season, and with a new head coach in Jimmy Rogers, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the team on both offense and defense. In fact, there are new starters in every single position.

Over the last few days, we have ranked the top 25 players at Iowa State going into the upcoming season, and now we are continuing the series. Players 25-21 can be found here, followed by 20-16 and 15-11.

Now, we are onto the top 10, starting with players ranked No. 10-6.

10. Braden Smith

Offensive lineman Braden Smith stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Braden Smith is a 6-foot-4, 310 lbs offensive lineman who spent his freshman season with the Tarleton State Texans. He was a first-team All-American at the FCS level and played a massive role in Tarleton State’s run in the FCS Playoffs.

Now, he takes a big jump to the FBS level, playing Power Four football for Iowa State. He’s an important piece to the team and could potentially be one of the best young bright spots. Smith could be great this year, but he also has a long career ahead of him to succeed.

9. Colin Amick

Funny enough, Colin Amick is actually in a very similar situation to Smith. He was an FCS freshman All-American and a key piece of a Montana Grizzlies squad that made it all the way to the FCS semifinals.

He has a big frame, can block immensely well, and is also a bright young talent coming to the Cyclones, just like Smith. We can’t wait to watch this duo touch the field this year, and they should be dominant for the next few years in Jack Trice Stadium.

8. Jake Taylor

Offensive lineman Jake Taylor stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jake Taylor is the definition of a proven starter and a great mentor for the team. He spent four years as part of the Oklahoma Sooners, getting decent snaps throughout his time, but injuries plagued what could have been a fantastic career in college.

Now, Taylor is looking to revive his career in Ames, IA, and should be the best offensive lineman on the team. The question is whether his leadership will be enough to turn the linemen into a true unit, as many of the players are coming from immensely different situations.

7. Aiden Flora

Aiden Flora got limited touches at the running back position, playing as just an RB3. Where Flora really excelled, though, was his special teams game. He was an All-Big 12 selection as a returner and looks to continue that this year, while also dominating the run game.

He's already confirmed to be the starting punt returner and should be a kick returner as well. Flora comes into the year as a projected starting running back, but needs to earn his position, as there is a transfer coming in who has very similar talent to him.

6. Cameron Pettaway

Running back Cameron Pettaway stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cameron Pettaway and Flora are in a massive battle for the starting running back position. Pettaway has proven himself as a rushing and receiving threat with the Bowling Green Falcons, while also being great in the return game.

While Flora may be the slightly better running back, Pettaway provides more in his overall game that makes him a better football player as a whole. He certainly will get a chance as a kick returner, but hopefully he can get some snaps at running back as well.