Jets RB Breece Hall Receives Bad News Thanks to Tough Prediction
Former Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall appeared to be bound for stardom during his early NFL days with the New York Jets.
The 2022 second-round pick was flashing tantalizing ability before tearing his ACL midway through his rookie campaign with the Jets, and the following year, he racked up 994 yards and five touchdowns on the ground while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also hauled in 76 receptions for 591 yards and four scores.
As a result, Hall was viewed as a major breakout candidate heading into 2024, but he ended up being a significant disappointment, finishing with 876 yards and five touchdowns on 4.2 yards per attempt while catching 57 passes for 483 yards and four scores.
The rise of young Jets halfbacks Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis has further complicated matters for Hall, who is entering the final year of his contract with a new head coach in Aaron Glenn.
And to compound the issues for the Iowa State product, Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus has listed Allen as a potential breakout running back in 2025.
Many would agree, as Allen showed glimpses of potential during his rookie campaign, even if he averaged a meager 3.6 yards per tote. But at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, he is a menace to bring down in the open field and could be New York's answer to wearing down opposing defenses.
Meanwhile, Hall's name has surfaced in trade speculation pretty consistently throughout the offseason, although it appears that the Jets are going to hold on to him.
The 24-year-old was dominant with the Cyclones, leading the Big 12 in rushing touchdowns back-to-back campaigns in 2020 and 2021 while also pacing the country with 1,572 yards on the ground in the former season.
Perhaps a change of scenery would do Hall a world of good on the NFL level.
