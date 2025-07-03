Iowa State Cyclones Conquer Big 12 Foe for Major Recruiting Win
The Iowa State Cyclones scored a major recruiting win this week, nabbing three-star guard Marcus Zelee out of Austin, Tx.
Zelee — a class of 2026 prospect — revealed his decision to commit to Iowa State on social media.
The Cyclones beat out the Arizona State Sun Devils, a Big 12 foe, for Zelee's services, earning a commitment from the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder less than 48 hours after making him an offer.
Zelee marks the third commitment head coach T.J. Otzelgerger has collected for 2026. He also had offers from Drake and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Iowa State has been gradually growing its basketball program and has seemed to turn a new leaf since Otzelberger took over as head coach in 2021.
The Cyclones have made the NCAA Tournament in each of Otzelberger's first four seasons at the helm, reaching the Sweet 16 twice. Their best campaign under Otzelberger to date came in 2023-24, when they went 29-8 and were ranked as high as fourth in the AP top 25 poll.
Since the 2011-12 season, Iowa State has qualified for the Big Dance 11 times, although it has not made it any further than the Sweet 16 throughout that span. However, prior to 2011-12, the Cyclones missed the NCAA Tournament five years in a row and made the trip just once in 10 campaigns overall.
Last year, Iowa State went 25-10 and finished 13-7 in the Big 12, ultimately falling to Ole Miss in the second round of the Big Dance.
