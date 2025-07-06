Iowa State Cyclones Weapon Could Break Massive Record
Last season, the Iowa State Cyclones boasted a rather impressive rushing attack that flew under the radar, utilizing a solid tandem of Carson Hansen and Abu Sama.
While both running backs garnered attention, it was Hansen who was the more eye-opening of the two, racking up 752 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry.
So, where does that place the talented halfback heading into his junior campaign?
Well, Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert is not ruling out the possibility of Hansen shattering Iowa State's single-season touchdown record (21), which is shared by Breece Hall and Tony Davis.
"Over the next two months, Cyclone Alert will begin previewing the season more in depth, but here's an early prediction for the 2025-26 season. Carson Hansen leads Iowa State in total touchdowns scored this fall," Busse wrote. "The junior running back enters the 2025 season after rushing for 13 scores last season. The 13 rushing touchdowns Hansen celebrated are the most for an Iowa State running back since star Breece Hall went for 21 scores in 2020."
So, is it possible that Hansen could break that mark in 2025? Considering the amount of times he reached the end zone last year while essentially splitting carries with Sama, it's definitely within reason.
Hansen is one of the most underrated running backs in the country and could very well establish himself as an elite weapon in the fall. He isn't on most NFL Draft radars just yet, but give him some time, and that could quickly change.
The beefy 6-foot-2, 220-pound weapon also logged 13 catches for 88 yards and a couple of scores in 2024, displaying his ability as a receiver out of the backfield.
If Iowa State replicates its 2024 success next season, expect Hansen to be at the center of it, and perhaps he will achieve some history to boot.
