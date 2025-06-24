Former Iowa State Superstar Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Brash Claim
Former Iowa State Cyclones superstar Breece Hall has certainly not had an easy offseason, as he has heard his name floated in trade speculation all throughout the last several months.
The New York Jets running back is recovering from a very disappointing 2024 campaign in which he rushed for 876 yards and five touchdowns while averaging a pedestrian 4.2 yards per carry, and with a new regime now in place for the Jets, Hall finds himself potentially walking on thin ice.
However, the 24-year-old isn't allowing the trade rumors to get to him, and he seems fully confident that he will still be in New York come Week 1.
"I’m happy. I’m in a good headspace," Hall said at Fanatics Fest. "[Jets coach Aaron Glenn], he tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. ... It feels good not to be in a rebuild. We’re still in a win-now situation."
Hall spent three brilliant seasons at Iowa State between 2019 and 2021, racking up a grand total of 3,933 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns on the ground. He led the nation with 1,571 yards in 2020, and he paced the Big 12 in rushing scores in each of his last two years with the Cyclones.
New York then selected Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but a torn ACL cut his rookie campaign short. He bounced back with 994 yards and five touchdowns on 4.5 yards per attempt in Year 2 and seemed primed for a breakout season in 2024, but he obviously fell short.
With just one year remaining on his contract, Hall is facing tremendous pressure to deliver in 2025, especially with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis breathing down his neck in the Jets' backfield.
