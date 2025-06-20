Former Iowa State Star Lands Major Prediction Amid Dicey NFL Situation
Former Iowa State Cyclones star Xavier Hutchinson has not exactly experienced the type of success he was hoping for on the NFL level.
A former sixth-round pick of the Houston Texans, Hutchinson has struggled to get playing time over his first couple of seasons, as he has amassed a grand total of 20 catches for 207 yards since being drafted in 2023.
Now, with the Texans reshuffling their receiving corps, Hutchinson's outlook is murkier than ever, but Joseph Grassano of House of Houston feels that the Iowa State product may be on the right track heading into thet 2025 NFL campaign.
In a piece where Grassano debates which Texans receivers may be on the outside looking in come Week 1, he indicates that Hutchinson may have the edge over veteran Justin Watson.
"While the Texans certainly have more stock in [John] Metchie, they likely also would rather keep Hutchinson over Watson," Grassano wrote. "In seven NFL seasons, Watson has only surpassed 300 receiving yards once. In 2023 with the Kansas City Chiefs, Watson caught 27 passes on 53 targets for 460 yards and three touchdowns. Though Hutchinson is yet to reach that level of production, it's not unthinkable that he could. Moreover, neither player is a prolific kick/punt returner, so going with the younger player is what most organizations would do."
The 6-foot-3 Hutchinson was brilliant with the Cyclones, leading the Big 12 in catches in all three of his seasons at Ames. His best year came in 2022, when he hauled in 107 receptions for 1,171 yards and six touchdowns. He led the Big 12 in receiving yards that season, as well.
Hutchinson has yet to get much an opportunity in Houston, so perhaps a change of scenery would actually be best for him, but for now, his roster spot may be safe with the Texans.
